Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing 2020-21 NBA clash, eighth-placed Charlotte Hornets will lock horns with sixth-placed New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The Hornets and the Knicks have split their two previous meetings of the season.

The Charlotte Hornets have not fared well in the second half of the campaign. But they are in the reckoning for a place in the play-in tournament. The Hornets are tied for eighth place alongside the Indiana Pacers, thanks to a 33-37 record on the season.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. Tom Thibodeau's side have gone 39-31 on the season and are tied for fifth spot with the Miami Heat. The competition at the top is tight, as the teams between fourth and sixth are separated by only half a game at the moment.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 15th, 2021; 1:00 PM ET (Saturday; 10:30 PM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets will roll out at Madison Square Garden on the back of a three-game skid. Their recent form is abysmal, as they have lost seven of their past ten games. However, their performances have been adversely impacted due to the absence of players because of the league's stringent health and safety protocols.

Against a top contender like the LA Clippers on Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets will have their task cut out. That's because in their last outing, the Hornets scored only 13 points in the final 12 minutes of the game as LaMelo Ball and company slumped to their 37th loss of the season.

With only two games remaining in their regular-season schedule, the Charlotte Hornets will be desperate to end their campaign on a positive note. But their task won't be easy against the high-flying New York Knicks on Saturday.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball (#2) of the Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets' rising star LaMelo Ball is back in the reckoning for the Rookie of the Year award after producing stellar performances since returning from an injury layoff. Thanks to his imperious form, the first-year guard holds the key to his team's success in the postseason battle in the East.

Ball picked up from where he left off before getting sidelined with a fractured right wrist. The 19-year-old bounced back from a subpar outing against the Denver Nuggets with an 18-point, 7-assist, 6-rebound and two-steal performance against the LA Clippers on Thursday.

Ball has played 49 games for the Charlotte Hornets this season, averaging 15.8 points on 44.3% shooting from the field.

The 6' 6" guard has also garnered a reputation as an elite passer, as he has dished out 6.2 dimes per contest. At the defensive end, Ball has registered six rebounds and 1.6 steals in 28.9 minutes per appearance.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Terry Rozier | Shooting Guard - LaMelo Ball | Small Forward - Jalen McDaniels | Power Forward - PJ Washington | Center - Bismack Biyombo.

New York Knicks Preview

Despite sealing their place in the postseason, the New York Knicks will look for a higher seed in the 2021 playoffs. With only two games remaining in their regular-season schedule, the Knickerbockers will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday before clashing with the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The New York Knicks have split their last four games after a much-needed win against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. In their previous outing, Julius Randle (25 points, nine rebounds, nine assists), RJ Barrett (24 points, nine rebounds, five assists) and Alec Burks (30 points, ten rebounds) led the charge for their team.

With quality personnel and a top-tier head coach in Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks possess all the necessary pieces and tenacity to make a splash in the postseason.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle (#30) of the New York Knicks

New York Knicks star Julius Randle is coming off two stellar outings. Despite his team losing to the LA Lakers on Tuesday, the 2021 All-Star registered 31 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists on a terrific 50% shooting display from the field.

Randle followed that up with a near triple-double against the Spurs on Thursday, tallying 25 points, nine rebounds and as many assists in 45 minutes from the floor.

The Knicks have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2013.



The last time the Knicks were in the playoffs Julius Randle wasn’t in the NBA yet, RJ Barrett was 13 years old and Derrick Rose was rehabbing his ACL. pic.twitter.com/v1lixKkdba — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2021

The 26-year-old has played 69 games for the New York Knicks this season, averaging 24 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists in a career-best 37.4 minutes per game. Considering his electric form, Randle could once again be the New York Knicks player to watch out for on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel.

Hornets vs Knicks Match Prediction

With the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks winning once apiece against the other this season, a win on Saturday will break the deadlock in their 2020-21 mini-series

The Charlotte Hornets are in a slump, losing three games on the trot. With Gordon Hayward sidelined for an extended period, much will depend on the likes of Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball to come to the fore against the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks will roll out at home with momentum after a morale-boosting win. They are the superior side on paper and will enter this game as the favorites to emerge victorious on Saturday. Based on their current form, the New York Knicks are expected to take the win and extend their winning streak to two games.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Knicks game?

The game between the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks will be telecast on the MSG Network and Bally Sports Southeast (Charlotte). The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.