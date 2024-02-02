Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 2, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets will face the OKC Thunder on Friday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be their first game of the season and will be a part of NBA's 10-game schedule.

The Hornets (10-36) are 13th in the East and are coming off a 117-110 loss against the Chicago Bulls on the road on Wednesday. Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller combined for 51 points and 16 rebounds.

The Thunder (33-15) are second in the West with a game behind for the first place to Minnesota Timberwolves. They beat the Denver Nuggets at home in a low-scoring 105-100 contest, thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie Chet Holmgren combining for 52 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks.

Charlotte Hornets vs. OKC Thunder prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between Charlotte Hornets and OKC Thunder will be broadcast on KSBI OKC and Bally Sports SE-CHA. It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers free access to NBA TV for a week.

Spread: Hornets +16 vs. Thunder -15.5

Moneyline: Hornets +850 vs. Thunder -1400

Total over and under: Hornets O 226.5 vs. Thunder U 228.5

Charlotte Hornets vs. OKC Thunder preview

The Hornets have the worst record in the league in their past 10 games, winning only two and currently amid a five-game losing streak. They have gone 5-18 on the road and have the worst net rating in the league with -11.8 and a defensive rating of 122.0.

Their recent struggles could be attributed to missing Terry Rozier's production who averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists for his tenure with the Hornets. He was traded to the Miami Heat on Jan. 23.

The Thunder, meanwhile, rank in the top five in all categories with the second-highest net rating of 7.8, including a fifth-ranked offensive rating of 120.2 and a defensive rating of 112.4. They have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games and are 18-6 at home.

Charlotte Hornets vs. OKC Thunder starting lineups

For the Hornets, Brandon Miller will start at PG, Bryce McGowens at SG, Cody Martin at SF, Miles Bridges at PF and Nick Richards at center.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start at PG, Josh Giddey at SG, Luguentz Dort at SF, Kenrich Williams at PF and Chet Holmgren at center.

Charlotte Hornets vs. OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 54.5% shooting, including 34.8% from the 3-point line. His point prop is set at over/under 32.5. He is favored to cross this and go over.

Chet Holmgren has averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is shooting 53.3%, including 38.2 from beyond the arc. His point prop is set at over/under 18.5 and is not favored to cross or match this mark.

Charlotte Hornets vs. OKC Thunder predictions

The Thunder are heavy favorites ahead of the matchup as per betting lines and sportsbooks with a -15 point spread and -1400 on the moneyline. SGA has played like an MVP all season and is expected to match his over mark, leading the Thunder to a win.

