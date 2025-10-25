  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Oct 25, 2025 10:24 GMT
Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season (Image Credits: Imagn)
Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season (Image Credits: Imagn)

The Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of the five games scheduled for Saturday. Both teams won their season-openers and are 1-0 to start the season.

Ad

The Hornets made light work of the Brooklyn Nets on their way to a 136-117 win. All five Charlotte starters scored in double-digits and were led by Brandon Miller’s 25 points. LaMelo Ball had 20 points, while Miles Bridges (18 points and 11 rebounds) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (10 points and 11 rebounds) had double-doubles.

This is a key season for the Hornets as they continue to rebuild. They finished the past season with a 19-63 record and will look to make the playoffs in a wide open East.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Sixers finished 13th in 2024-25, but it was because of injuries rather than a lack of talent. While Joel Embiid did play in the opening game, he was not his usual self and finished the game with four points and six rebounds in 20 minutes. He is expected to be on a minutes restriction to start the season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tyrese Maxey led the team with 40 points, while V.J. Edgecombe had a debut for the ages with 34 points and seven rebounds. Philly won the game 117-116, largely because of a stellar final quarter, where it outplayed the Boston Celtics 42-30.

Ad

The two teams have faced off 127 times in the regular season, as Philly holds a 67-60 lead. They played four times last time and the Sixers swept the series.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Hornets will be without two players. Josh Green is recovering from a left shoulder injury, while Grant Williams recuperates from a right knee injury.

Ad

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The 76ers continue to be without Paul George, Jared McCain and Trendon Watford. George is recovering from a knee injury, while McCain is conditioning following a thumb surgery. Watford is nursing a hamstring injury. Justin Edwards is listed as probable with a ribs injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 25

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Hornets should stick with the Starting 5 that gave them the win Wednesday. Charlotte coach Charles Lee should start LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller at backcourt, while Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges and Ryan Kalkbrenner should make up the frontcourt.

PGLaMelo BallTre MannCollin Sexton
SGBrandon MillerCollin SextonTre Mann
SFKon KnueppelTidjane Salaun
PFMiles BridgesTidjane Salaun
CRyan KalkbrennerMoussa DiabateMason Plumlee
Ad

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

The Sixers should go with the same starting lineup as the opener. Expect Philly coach Nick Nurse to start Tyrese Maxey at point guard and VJ Edgecombe at shooting guard. Kelly Oubre Jr., Dominick Barlow and Joel Embiid should round out the rest of the lineup.

PGTyrese MaxeyKyle Lowry
SGVJ EdgecombeQuentin GrimesEric Gordon
SFKelly Oubre Jr.Justin Edwards
PFAdem BonaJohni Broome
CJoel EmbiidAndre Drummond
About the author
Rajdeep Barman

Rajdeep Barman

Twitter icon

Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.

He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.

Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.

Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.

When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner.

Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications