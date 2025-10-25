Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of the five games scheduled for Saturday. Both teams won their season-openers and are 1-0 to start the season.

The Hornets made light work of the Brooklyn Nets on their way to a 136-117 win. All five Charlotte starters scored in double-digits and were led by Brandon Miller’s 25 points. LaMelo Ball had 20 points, while Miles Bridges (18 points and 11 rebounds) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (10 points and 11 rebounds) had double-doubles.

This is a key season for the Hornets as they continue to rebuild. They finished the past season with a 19-63 record and will look to make the playoffs in a wide open East.

The Sixers finished 13th in 2024-25, but it was because of injuries rather than a lack of talent. While Joel Embiid did play in the opening game, he was not his usual self and finished the game with four points and six rebounds in 20 minutes. He is expected to be on a minutes restriction to start the season.

Tyrese Maxey led the team with 40 points, while V.J. Edgecombe had a debut for the ages with 34 points and seven rebounds. Philly won the game 117-116, largely because of a stellar final quarter, where it outplayed the Boston Celtics 42-30.

The two teams have faced off 127 times in the regular season, as Philly holds a 67-60 lead. They played four times last time and the Sixers swept the series.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Hornets will be without two players. Josh Green is recovering from a left shoulder injury, while Grant Williams recuperates from a right knee injury.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The 76ers continue to be without Paul George, Jared McCain and Trendon Watford. George is recovering from a knee injury, while McCain is conditioning following a thumb surgery. Watford is nursing a hamstring injury. Justin Edwards is listed as probable with a ribs injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 25

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

The Hornets should stick with the Starting 5 that gave them the win Wednesday. Charlotte coach Charles Lee should start LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller at backcourt, while Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges and Ryan Kalkbrenner should make up the frontcourt.

PG LaMelo Ball Tre Mann Collin Sexton SG Brandon Miller Collin Sexton Tre Mann SF Kon Knueppel Tidjane Salaun PF Miles Bridges Tidjane Salaun C Ryan Kalkbrenner Moussa Diabate Mason Plumlee

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

The Sixers should go with the same starting lineup as the opener. Expect Philly coach Nick Nurse to start Tyrese Maxey at point guard and VJ Edgecombe at shooting guard. Kelly Oubre Jr., Dominick Barlow and Joel Embiid should round out the rest of the lineup.

PG Tyrese Maxey Kyle Lowry SG VJ Edgecombe Quentin Grimes Eric Gordon SF Kelly Oubre Jr. Justin Edwards PF Adem Bona Johni Broome C Joel Embiid Andre Drummond

