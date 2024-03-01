Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 1, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the third game of their season series, with the 76ers winning both, and is part of the NBA's nine-game slate.

The Hornets, 15-44, are 13th in the East, coming off a 111-9 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at home on the first night of a back-to-back. Rookie Brandon Miller had 21 points, seven rebounds and an assist on 8-of-21 shooting, including 2-of-7 from the deep.

Meanwhile, the 76ers, 33-25, are fifth spot in the East, coming off a 117-99 road loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Tyrese Maxey had a game-high 32 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals with a block, and shot 12-of-24 from the field, including 4-of-12 from the 3-point.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers will be aired locally on NBCSP+ and Bally Sports SE-CHA for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV for live-streaming, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Hornets +11 vs. 76ers -11

Moneyline: Hornets +470 vs. 76ers -620

Total over and under: Hornets O 213 vs. 76ers U 213.5

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

After concluding the first half of the season with four straight victories and opening the second half with a road win, the Hornets have had setbacks, losing three of their last four games.

That includes consecutive losses in a two-game home-and-home series against Milwaukee. With a 7-22 record on the road, a turnaround appears unlikely. Additionally, Charlotte faced difficulties in earlier home games against Philadelphia, suggesting little hope for a significant improvement with a change of venue.

Charlotte is dealing with injuries that complicate their chances. LaMelo Ball has been sidelined with an ankle injury for over a month and isn't expected to return until next week, contributing to the team's recent struggles.

Additionally, Mark Williams is out with a back injury, leaving the Hornets without two crucial players in their frontcourt and backcourt. The Hornets are ranked 27th in both field-goal percentage and field-goals made and find themselves in the lower third of the league in nearly every major statistical category.

Their struggles to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line have also pegged them back. Although their defense has shown improvement recently, matchup issues are expected in their upcoming game.

Miles Bridges, averaging 21.4 points per game, will likely be a key player, but without support from another emerging young talent, carrying the team's entire burden may prove too challenging.

The 76ers, meanwhile, are facing challenges, having lost consecutive games and four of their last five, with three of those losses coming at home. The trend has raised concerns as they look to improve their 18-13 home record.

Philadelphia is ranked in the top-10 across most defensive metrics related to defending the 3 -point line and are adept at ball retention. Tyrese Maxey, averaging 25.9 points and 6.4 assists per game, leads the team.

However, the lack of a distinct secondary scoring order offers Philadelphia a prime opportunity to develop additional offensive threats.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

The Hornets will start Tre Mann at PG, Cody Martin at SG, Brandon Miller at SF, Miles Bridges at SF and Nick Richards at center.

Meanwhile, the 76ers will start Tyrese Maxey at PG, Buddy Hield at SG, Kelly Oubre at SF, Tobias Harris at PF and Paul Reed at center.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Tyrese Maxey has averaged 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists. His prop for recording a triple-double is set at over/under +650, indicating a low probability of such an event occurring.

Tobias Harris has averaged 17.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists with 1.0 steals. The odds suggest that there's a chance that Tobias Harris could exceed the steal threshold on Friday, with the line set at over 1.5 steals at +170 odds.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers predictions

The 76ers are heavily favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -11 point spread and -620 on the moneyline.