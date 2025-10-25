Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia Sixers Preview and Prediction - Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets will be on the road to face the Philadelphia Sixers for their first of three road games. It is one of the 10 games scheduled for Saturday.

The Hornets are 1-0 to start the season. They won their opening game 136-117 at home against the Brooklyn Nets. LaMelo Ball finished with 20 points, two rebounds and eight assists, while Brandon Miller recorded 25 points and seven assists.

The Sixers also start the season with a 1-0 record. They won their opening game 117-116 away against the Boston Celtics. Tyrese Maxey finished with 40 points, two rebounds and six assists, while rookie V.J. Edgecombe Jr. recorded 34 points, seven rebounds, three assists.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia Sixers game details

The Hornets-Hawks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The matchup will air on TV on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, while on radio via Sports Radio WFNZ. Streaming is via Fubo.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia Sixers betting lines

Moneyline: Hornets (+160) vs. Sixers (-190)

Spread: Hornets (+4.5) vs. Sixers (-4.5)

Total: (O/U): Hornets (o236.0) -110 vs. Sixers (u236.0) -110

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia Sixers preview

The Sixers have a better head-to-head record against the Hornets. They have met 127 times and Philadelphia leads with a 67-60 record. In their last five matchups, the Sixers have dominated with a 5-0 record.

Their last matchup was on Dec. 20, 2024 with the Sixers winning 109-98 at home. Center Joel Embiid recorded 34 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Hornets forward Miles Bridges finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia Sixers predicted starting lineups

Hornets

PG - LaMelo Ball | SG - Brandon Miller | SF - Kon Knueppel | PF - Miles Bridges | C - Ryan Kalkbrenner

Sixers

PG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: VJ Edgecombe | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF: Dominick Barlow | C: Joel Embiid

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia Sixers betting tips

LaMelo Ball has an over/under of 22.5 points via FanDuel. He is averaging 20.0 ppg already this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey has an over/under of 27.5 points via FanDuel. He is averaging 40.0 ppg already this season, and the safe bet is the over.

Game prediction

The Sixers are the bookmaker favorites to win this matchup. With a 65.5% win percentage compared to the Hornets’ 38.5%.

