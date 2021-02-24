Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets visit Arizona to face off against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Phoenix Suns are flying high right now, and they are exceeding all expectations to be 4th in the competitive Western Conference. The Charlotte Hornets aren't doing too bad themselves. They have a record of 14-16 and are 8th in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 24th, 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, February 25th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers v Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have emerged as an early dark horse for the NBA title. They haven't made the playoffs in over 10 years, but they are projected to make the postseason this year.

The Suns are impressing everyone with their playmaking and scoring, while their defense has been incredible as well. Their offseason acquisition of Chris Paul has done wonders for the squad, and several players are averaging career-high numbers.

The Phoenix Suns have won nine of their last ten games and are entering this matchup on a three-game win streak.

Key Player - Devin Booker

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

As usual, Devin Booker is the Phoenix Suns' main player and scorer. He is averaging nearly 25 points per game on 56% efficiency from the floor. The Suns often struggle with him off the floor, while his playmaking and defense have improved as well.

Booker has even been in the MVP conversation lately. His performances while leading the Suns to the 4th seed have gathered a lot of attention, and several experts have acknowledged the developments in his game this season.

In 3 quarters 👀@FanDuel | Stat Line of the Game pic.twitter.com/nwrhMc0x1N — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 23, 2021

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Frank Kaminsky, C - Deandre Ayton

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets might finally end their playoff drought this season. After consistently missing the playoffs, the Hornets are now projected to make the postseason. Their young core is impressing constantly and putting up great numbers.

Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier are turning out to be an amazing backcourt for the Hornets. Their latest addition to the starting lineup, LaMelo Ball, has proven to be one of the best rookies this season.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball has been killing it on the floor since becoming a starter. Inserted into the starting lineup on February 1st, he has been averaging 20 points, six assists, and six rebounds on 45/44/90 splits. He is an early frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award, and his production is extremely valuable for the squad.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball, G - Terry Rozier, F - Gordon Hayward, F - PJ Washington, C - Cody Zeller

Hornets vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the easy favorites to win this game, as they are dominating the league right now.

The Suns have no reported injuries. The Hornets, on the other hand, are missing Devonte' Graham, while Caleb Martin and Gordon Hayward are reported to be questionable for the game.

However, the Charlotte Hornets have won games against tougher opponents by showing grit and dedication, and we shouldn't count them out. Terry Rozier has shown the potential to come up clutch in the recent past as well.

Where to watch Hornets vs Suns?

The Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns game will be broadcast locally on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Southeast in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

