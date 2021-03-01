Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - March 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at the Moda Center, where they have lost many times in the past. The Hornets have not won in Portland in 12 tries but they will give it another shot tonight. They will, however, be tired after coming off a 127-126 road win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

The Portland Trail Blazers are desperate for a win after losing their last four matches, including a 102-93 setback against the LA Lakers at Staples Center on Friday. With four players still out due to injuries, the Blazers need to overcome their slump quickly if they hope to enter the second half of the season above .500.

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Update

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have a few players on their injury report. Gordon Hayward will be a game-time decision with a bruised left hand but it’s possible that he will play on Monday.

CAREER-HIGH 42 for @PJWashington, capped by a CLUTCH late three in the @hornets thrilling win! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/HxZNTxArt2 — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2021

The statuses of Devonte' Graham and Cody Zeller will also be decided on game day by the Hornets. Graham has been out for more than two weeks due to kneecap soreness while Zeller has a left hip bruise.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have a number of players on the injured list. Chief among them is C.J. McCollum, who still doesn’t have a timetable for a return from a fractured left foot. He will likely be out much longer than expected. On Tuesday, McCollum will be re-evaluated, but the fact that he traveled with the team during their recent road trip is good news.

Jusuf Nurkic has a fractured right wrist which will continue to keep him out of games until after the All-Star break. The Blazers will also re-evaluate Nurkic on Tuesday.

Harry Giles III continues to nurse a calf strain that may keep him out of the Charlotte Hornets game. The Blazers are still unable to determine when Giles will return from his injury.

Zach Collins’ rehab from his surgically-repaired left ankle is going well, but as before, the Blazers have no update on how he is currently progressing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against Draymond Green #23 and Eric Paschall #7 of the Golden State Warriors

If Gordon Hayward remains sidelined on Monday, the Charlotte Hornets will let Jalen McDaniels start in his place once again. With Devonte’ Graham out, LaMelo Ball will continue as the starting point guard. But with Ball playing as well as he has as a starter, the Hornets will be more likely to let Graham come off the bench in the future when he returns.

Cody Zeller’s absence has given Bismack Biyombo plenty of playing time as a starter. Biyombo will likely start again in his place versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers

Gary Trent Jr. has been starting in C.J. McCollum’s shooting guard spot for some time now and he will continue to do so on Monday.

Carmelo Anthony's 2nd Quarter vs the Nuggets:



16 PTS (6/8 FG, 2/3 3PT)pic.twitter.com/2wKgN5MD2c — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 24, 2021

Without Jusuf Nurkic, Enes Kanter has been starting and he will be the starting center again this Monday. Missing Zach Collins and Harry Giles III has resulted in the Blazers playing small ball when Kanter sits for a breather. Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington will play big man minutes when necessary.

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets:

G LaMelo Ball G Terry Rozier F Jalen McDaniels F P.J. Washington C Bismack Biyombo

Portland Trail Blazers:

G Damian Lillard G Gary Trent Jr. F Derrick Jones Jr. F Robert Covington C Enes Kanter

