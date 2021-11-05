Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will face the Sacramento Kings in their second match of a five-game road trip to the West Coast. It is turning out to be an enticing 2021-22 NBA season matchup.

After recording a 4-1 start to the campaign, the Hornets have slumped to three defeats in their last four games. The Golden State Warriors handed them a 114-92 loss in their previous outing.

Miles Bridges continued his stellar run with a 32-point, nine-rebound game, while Gordon Hayward scored 23 points. The rest of the young Charlotte team underperformed on the night as they fell to their fourth defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, the Kings got back to winning ways after a two-game losing run in their last outing. They beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-99 at home, thanks to a brilliant team effort. Seven players recorded ten or more points on the night, with Harrison Barnes (23 points and eight assists) leading the charge.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets have listed LaMelo Ball as probable because of a hip contusion. PJ Washington is doubtful due to a left elbow hyperextension for this game.

Player Name Status Reason LaMelo Ball Probable Hip contusion PJ Washington Doubtful Elbow hyperextension

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings haven't reported any injuries heading into the match.

Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are likely to deploy the same starting lineup from their last game. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will likely start as guards, while Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Mason Plumlee will complete the rest of the lineup.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Ish Smith and PJ Washington are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are unlikely to make any changes to their starting lineup heading into the match. De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton will likely start in the backcourt, with forwards Maurice Harkless and Harrison Barnes likely to partner center Richaun Holmes on the frontcourt.

Buddy Hield, Alex Len and Davion Mitchell are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee.

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Maurice Harkless | Center - Richaun Holmes.

