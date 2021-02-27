Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - February 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings, who ended their 9-game losing run on Friday, take on the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020-21 NBA, looking to continue their momentum.

The Sacramento Kings have dropped like a stone in the Western Conference standings, though injuries to key starters have played a role in their debilitating streak too.

Meanwhile, in the East, the Charlotte Hornets are in prime position to fight for a playoff berth. If it weren't for a fourth-quarter collapse on Monday against the Utah Jazz, the Charlotte Hornets might well have picked up two vital wins on the trot.

Match Details

Fixture - Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, February 28th; 10:00 PM ET (Monday, March 1st; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The 15-17 Charlotte Hornets have been inconsistent this season, despite sitting only two games behind fourth-placed Toronto Raptors in the East. However, after scoring over 120 points in their last two outings, the Charlotte Hornets will fancy their chances of another prolific outing against the Sacramento Kings, who have the league's worst defense.

Despite the tussle of playoff berths intensifying in the East, the Charlotte Hornets are expected to make the postseason, considering the scoring options at their disposal.

Advertisement

With their trio of guards, the Charlotte Hornets have legitimate scorers alongside star Gordon Hayward. Malik Monk, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier linked up for 71 points on Friday night, two days after their 69-point outing in the win over the Phoenix Suns.

"The kid is really spectacular"



Longtime Hornets PG Muggsy Bogues tells Brian Custer, Howard Beck & Sarah Kustok why he's so high on rookie LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/gLwE6uyHQD — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 27, 2021

Key Player - Gordon Hayward

Charlotte Hornets star Gordon Hayward

After his blockbuster trade to the Charlotte Hornets in the off-season, Gordon Hayward has not disappointed at his new franchise.

Advertisement

Although LaMelo Ball has been grabbing the headlines as the runaway Rookie of the Year candidate, Hayward has been a consistent all-round performer for the Charlotte Hornets this season.

The 11th-year forward is averaging his highest points tally since 2017, averaging 21.5 points a night while also providing 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. This season has also been Hayward's most prolific from the 3-point line, too, from where Hayward is averaging 42.1% on 5.1 attempts per game.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G LaMelo Ball, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F Cody Martin, C P.J. Washington.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox (right)

Friday night saw the Sacramento Kings earn an ugly, but much-needed win after late heroics by De-Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes earned the team a 110-107 victory in Detroit.

While beating the Eastern Conference's worst team isn't much to get excited about, the Sacramento Kings ended their debilitating nine-game losing run to return to winning ways for the first time in three weeks.

Despite their inconsistent form, the Sacramento Kings have a lot of young, exciting talent.

If they can keep hold of their young stars - De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III and Tyrese Haliburton - they could certainly be a contender in the future, especially if they enter the lottery this year.

Advertisement

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Even during the Sacramento Kings' losing run, De'Aaron Fox has stood out as their top performer. He even had an outside shot of being named an All-Star. Fox is averaging 22.8 points a night along with 7.2 assists and is shooting at a career-high 52% effective field-goal percentage.

In his last 3 outings, Fox has put up 27 points per game and has had marquee performances such as his 36-point outing in the win against the LA Clippers.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes.

Hornets vs Kings Match Prediction

With two of the league's worst defenses locking horns, a high-scoring matchup could ensue. Considering the Sacramento Kings recent run, even with home-court advantage, they could find it difficult to handle the Charlotte Hornets' superior scoring options.

If Tyrese Haliburton returns for the Sacramento Kings, there would be a very intriguing rookie standoff with LaMelo Ball to look out for; Ball has continued to impress this season, putting up 22 points in the Charlotte Hornets' loss on Friday.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Kings game?

Local coverage of the game in America will be shown on NBC Sports California and Fox Sports Southeast. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.