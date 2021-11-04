Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will go up against the Sacramento Kings in an exciting regular-season game at the Golden 1 Center on Friday. After starting the season on a big note, the Hornets have looked a bit off track in the last few games. They have lost 3 of their last 4 games and will be looking to find some momentum in this encounter.

In their game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, the Hornets were handed a tough 114-92 defeat. Miles Bridges scored 32 points on the night, but a big performance from Jordan Poole meant the Hornets would have to succumb to another defeat. Their game against the Kings will be crucial and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways with a win on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sacramento comes into the game high on confidence after their win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tyrese Haliburton and Harrison Barnes combined for 43 points to lead the way for a 112-99 win on the night. They will be hoping to carry forward the same momentum in this game and get to their fifth win of the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, November 5, 10:00 PM ET [Saturday, November 6, 7:30 AM IST]

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets started their season on a high note. However, they have looked shy of their best in recent games. Miles Bridges has elevated his game and is becoming one of the best scorers in the Hornets team. LaMelo Ball has also had some great outings and will be looking to continue his brilliance for the team.

#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA "We just have to be more consistent with our effort, with our execution... To win in this league against good teams, you have to play for 48 minutes and four quarters of basketball and we’re just not there yet.” - Coach James Borrego "We just have to be more consistent with our effort, with our execution... To win in this league against good teams, you have to play for 48 minutes and four quarters of basketball and we’re just not there yet.” - Coach James Borrego#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA

The franchise looks to be focused on making the playoffs this year. They have a great roster and the chemistry of the team is also great. The team will be looking to keep the disappointment from past games aside and give in their best against the Kings when they take the floor on Friday.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is one of the most talented young players in the league. Youngest of the Ball brothers, LaMelo has an arsenal full of skills to get the better of his opponents. After winning rookie of the year honors last season, he will be hoping to continue his brilliance for the Hornets in his sophomore year.

The youngster is currently averaging 19.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 6.3 APG this season. He will be hoping to put up a great showing against the Kings and help the team get back to winning ways on Friday.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball, G - Terry Rozier, F - Miles Bridges, F - Gordon Hayward, C - Mason Plumlee

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have had a mixed bag of results this season. They hold a 4-4 record and will be hoping to keep getting better as the season progresses. Their recent game against the Pelicans saw another great performance from veteran Harrison Barnes. He is currently averaging 23.3 PPG and 9.5 APG while shooting 49.6% from the field and 47.3% from the three-point line.

The team also has players like De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, both of whom are capable of producing big performances. They have had some good performances this season, but have not been able to get over the line. However, the team will be hoping to leave no stone unturned and push for a win against Charlotte at home.

Key Player - Harrison Barnes

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings 6th 20+ point game of the season from @hbarnes in the W 👑 6th 20+ point game of the season from @hbarnes in the W 👑 https://t.co/HhBJUTQvKB

Harrison Barnes has easily been one of the best players for the Sacramento Kings this season. His scintillating shooting from beyond the line and ability to produce clutch shots have been a big boost for the Kings this term. The veteran will be hoping for another big night against the Hornets, as a win here will push the Kings to their fifth win of the season.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox, G - Tyrese Haliburton, F - Harrison Barnes, F - Maurice Harkless, C - Richaun Holmes

Hornets vs Kings Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the teams to watch out for this season. Although they have not had a great run in the past few games, the team will be looking to keep improving and get positive results soon. The players on the team have been looking good this term and considering their brilliant offensive ability, the Hornets look like the team that will come away with a win on Friday.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Kings game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Hornets vs Kings game will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Southeast.

