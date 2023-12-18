Charlotte Hornets vs. The Toronto Raptors: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 18, 2023

The Toronto Raptors will seek revenge against the Charlotte Hornets after losing to them earlier this month. The rematch will take place on Monday night.

The Toronto Raptors are struggling this season with a 10-15 record. They have lost five of their last six games. The team is currently 9th in rebounding and 4th in assists. The Raptors have undergone some roster changes and are working on finding their rhythm to improve their position in the league.

The Charlotte Hornets have been struggling lately, losing their last four games. Their latest defeat was a devastating 135-82 loss at home against the Philadelphia 76ers last Saturday, the worst defeat in the franchise's history. The team's current record stands at 7-17.

In their head-to-head fixture history, the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors have competed in a total of 93 regular-season games. Out of them, Hornets have secured 47 victories, while the Raptors emerged victorious on 46 occasions.

Charlotte Hornets vs. The Toronto Raptors: Preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

Moneyline: Toronto (-593) vs. Charlotte (+433)

Spread: Toronto (-11) vs. Charlotte (+11)

Total (O/U): Toronto (O 230.5) vs. Charlotte (U 230.5)

Charlotte Hornets vs. The Toronto Raptors preview

The Raptors hit the court as double-digit favorites against the Hornets. 11 points favor the Raptors. The matchup features a point total of 226.5.

Charlotte Hornets vs. The Toronto Raptors predicted lineups

For the Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier will play the PG, Brandon Miller will play the SG, Bryce McGowens will play the SF, Miles Bridges will play the PF, and Nick Richards will play the Center.

For the Toronto Raptors, Dennis Schroder will play the PG, OG Anunoby will play the SG, Scottie Barnes will play the SF, Pascal Siakam will play the PF, and Jakob Poeltl will play the Center.

Charlotte Hornets vs. The Toronto Raptors betting tips

Pascal Siakam has been averaging 20.9 points per game in the 2023-2024 NBA season, with an over/under of 23.5 points in recent games. He has exceeded the 23.5 points over/under in a significant percentage of his recent matchups, indicating a tendency to perform above this threshold.

Scottie Barnes has been averaging 20.2 points per game in the 2023-2024 NBA season, against the Charlotte Hornets his points prop is set at over 21.5. This indicates that he has a strong likelihood of scoring above this threshold based on his season average and recent performance.

Charlotte Hornets vs. The Toronto Raptors predictions

The Raptors' game against the Charlotte Hornets presents an opportunity for the team to improve its betting trends. Since the Hornets are on a four-game losing streak, the Raptors will aim to capitalize on this situation and potentially enhance their against-the-spread and over/under performance.

With a point spread of -11 in their favor, the Raptors will look to leverage their home advantage and offensive capabilities to influence their betting trends positively.