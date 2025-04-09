Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 9, 2025 

The Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors will continue to slog through their disappointing season with their final head-to-head duel on Wednesday. With both teams long out of the running for even a play-in tournament spot, they could be playing for pride. The Hornets can secure the season series if they can pull off an upset of the Raptors in Toronto.

Meanwhile, the Raptors will try to give their fans something to cheer about in their final home game of the season. After hosting the Hornets, they will close the season with back-to-back road games. The home team looks to give the Raptors faithful a win as a parting gift.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will host the Hornets-Raptors battle. Basketball fans can also stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hornets (+290) vs. Raptors (-370)

Odds: Hornets (+8.5) vs. Raptors (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o216.5 -110) vs. Raptors (u216.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors preview

Less than 24 hours after a 124-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Charlotte Hornets might not have half their roster available. Who Charles Lee will have to face the Toronto Raptors is anybody’s guess. Regardless of who will play, the Hornets must show more competitive fire, energy and hustle to have a chance of beating the home team.

The Raptors will lean on balanced scoring, energy and defense when they host the Hornets. In Toronto’s 120-109 win against the Brooklyn Nets, they forced their opponents to 24 turnovers. The Raptors’ youngsters, led by Jonathan Mogbo, also showed up.

If coach Darko Rajakovic can coax more out of the same output from his players, the hosts will likely win their last home game of the season.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors predicted starting lineups

Hornets

PG: Tre Mann | SG: Josh Okogie | SG: DaQuan Jeffries | PF: Miles Bridges | C: Jusuf Nurkic

Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley | SG: Garrett Temple | SF: RJ Barrett | PF: Jonathan Mogbo | C: Orlando Robinson

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

RJ Barrett has not had his shooting touch in April, averaging 15.5 ppg this month behind 38.2% efficiency. With nothing to play for, he could remain passive, making it likely he fails to hit past his 18.5 (O/U) points prop.

Like Barrett, Miles Bridges’ scoring and efficiency have dropped from March to April. From 22.6 ppg on 44.6% efficiency, he is down to 16.0 ppg behind 39.5% shooting. The Hornets will play the second night of a back-to-back set, which could add to Bridges’ struggles. He will not likely top his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The short-rested Hornets have very little reason to compete for a win, making it likely for the Raptors to defend their home court. Toronto could eke past the -8.5 spread, particularly if RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes play even in limited minutes.

