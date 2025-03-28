Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Friday. The Hornets are No. 14 in the Eastern Conference, while the Raptors are three places above them.

Ad

They have met 98 times in the regular season, with the two teams even at 49-49. This will be their second matchup of the season, with the Hornets holding a 1-0 advantage. Their last encounter was on Oct. 30, when the Hornets won 138-133 on their home turf at Spectrum Center, North Carolina.

The Rockets' Tre Mann recorded 27 points, one rebound and four assists, while the Raptors' RJ Barrett added 31 points, four rebounds and eight assists.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors game details and odds

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch it on TV via FDSSE and SportsNet. It can also be streamed via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Hornets (+195) vs Raptors (-240)

Spread: Hornets (+6.5) vs Raptors (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o217.5) vs Raptors -110 (u217.5)

Ad

Charlotte (18-54) enters the matchup on a three-game losing streak and has won once in its last six games. Its last game was a 111-104 home loss over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Guard LaMelo Ball recorded 25 points, one assist and nine assists.

The Raptors (26-47), meanwhile, come into this game on a two-game winning run. They had struggled for consistency, losing four consecutive games between March 16 and 23.

Their last game was a 116-86 away win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Orlando Robinson recorded 23 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Ad

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors betting props

Miles Bridges' point total is set at 21.3, which is slightly above his season average of 20.7 points. However, he has averaged 22.9 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet here is the under.

Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes' point total is 18.4, which is slightly below his average of 19.5 for the season. He has averaged 18.11 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet is to take the under.

Ad

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The Charlotte Hornets are the oddsmakers' favorites against the Raptors. Based on the moneyline odds, they are projected to win at 70.6%, while the Raptors have a projected win probability of 33.9%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback