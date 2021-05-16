Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 16th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The slumping Charlotte Hornets will look to end their regular season on a winning note when they take on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Sunday.

The Charlotte Hornets are on a five-game skid but were close to getting back to winning ways in their last game against the New York Knicks. However, James Borrego's men lost 109-118 in OT as they ran out of steam post-regulation.

Nonetheless, the side welcomed back Miles Bridges after he spent over two weeks in the NBA's health and safety protocols. He had 30 points on the night, giving the Hornets a much-needed boost ahead of their play-in tournament.

The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, snapped their two-game losing run with a comprehensive 120-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell Westbrook notched up yet another triple-double, tallying 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds as the Wizards continued to play without Bradley Beal for the third-straight game.

Both sides are currently tied at 33-38. A win would see either one of them claim eighth spot, which would give them one more opportunity to qualify for the playoffs in case they lose the first game of the play-in tournament.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Gordon Hayward

Cody Martin (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (foot) are the only players sidelined by the Charlotte Hornets for the game against the Washington Wizards. While there is no update on Martin's return, Hayward is not expected to return until the play-in tournament either.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards have listed Raul Neto and Bradley Beal as questionable for the game against the Charlotte Hornets. The duo are currently dealing with hamstring injuries. Garrison Mathews (wrist) is listed as probable.

Deni Advija (ankle) and Thomas Bryant (knee) have been ruled out for the season.

Injury report for tomorrow’s #WizHornets:



Garrison Mathews (right wrist sprain) is probable.



Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) is questionable.



Raul Neto (left hamstring strain) is questionable. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 15, 2021

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards - Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets deployed a new starting five in the last game and almost got a result. With that said, they could opt to stick to it, but with a minor change.

Miles: 30 PTS, 5 REB

Devonte': 25 PTS, 8 AST

Jalen: 15 PTS, 10 REB

Terry: 13 PTS, 8 REB

Zeller: 10 PTS, 11 REB#HiveStats | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/dGE2qTyl0I — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 15, 2021

Miles Bridges had a terrific outing coming off the bench and could return to the starting lineup in place of Jalen McDaniels. He was a regular starter before being sidelined.

Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are likely to start as the guards, while Bridges could pair up with Cody Zeller and PJ Washington in the frontcourt.

Devonte Graham, Malik Monk and Jalen McDaniel are expected to play the most minutes off the Charlotte Hornets bench.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards could make a few changes to their lineup if Raul Neto and Bradley Beal are cleared to play. The duo will likely replace Chandler Hutchison and Davis Bertans from the starting lineup deployed by the Wizards in the last game.

The Wizards are expected to deploy the same lineup if Beal and Neto do not return, which would see Russell Westbrook, Hutchison, Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Alex Len all retain their places in the lineup.

Ish Smith, Anthony Gill and Daniel Gafford are expected to play the most minutes off the Washington Wizards bench.

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards - Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Miles Bridges Power Forward - PJ Washington l Center - Cody Zeller.

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Chandler Hutchison l Small Forward - Davis Bertans l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.

