NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2021: Latest Power Rankings - May 14th, 2021

The latest NBA Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings have seen few players swap places. Jerami Grant and Christian Wood's injury absence has seen them slip up in our latest edition of the NBA MIPOY Power Rankings. Meanwhile, Julius Randle continues to dominate and is heading towards becoming the undisputed winner of the award.

All five players from the May 7th edition have kept their places, owing to their overall performances this season. NBA MVP award frontrunner Nikola Jokic gained a place from last week's power rankings, while his teammate Michael Porter Jr. continues to be rewarded and gains a place as well.

Let's find out what this edition of the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings looks like.

#5 Christian Wood

Previous MIPOY Power Ranking: 4 (-1)

Christian Wood

Stats last season: 13.1 PPG | 6.3 RPG | 1.0 APG

Stats this season: 21.0 PPG | 9.6 PRG | 1.7 APG

Christian Wood hasn't featured in a single game since the last edition of our NBA Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings were released. As a result, he is one of two players to lose a place in this edition. Nonetheless, Wood's remarkable season has helped him stay in the top five so far. He is averaging seven more points per game than he did in the 2019-2020 NBA campaign.

Forgettable season for the Rockets but Christian Wood has been a revelation.



24/18/5 tonight. 21 PPG, 10 RPG on 52 FG% for the season. pic.twitter.com/ozs7xAUWmz — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 28, 2021

Wood was terrific after James Harden's departure from Houston. He led the team to six consecutive victories before a long-term injury hampered his and the Rockets' season. If not for his injury, Wood could have been in contention to win the award at this stage and could have led the Rockets to the post-season as well.

#4 Nikola Jokic

Previous MIPOY Power Ranking: 5 (+1)

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in action.

Stats last season: 19.9 PPG | 9.7 RPG | 7.0 APG

Stats this season: 26.5 PPG | 10.9 PRG | 8.4 APG

Nikola Jokic seems to be on a mission this season and has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA. The Serbian is leading the Denver Nuggets by example and has continued to deliver for his team in every game. Jokic has featured in all the games since the last edition of our MIPOY power rankings.

Nikola Jokic could average 0 PPG, 0 RPG, 0 APG and miss his next 125 shots and 25 threes in the last 6 games of the season and he would still have a better APG, FG%, 3P% than Embiid.



He would still average 24/10/8 for the season. — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 7, 2021

Jokic averaged 28.4 points, 7.2 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game during the stretch. Jokic has been up to the task despite the Nuggets' injury woes, which also saw Jamal Murray ruled out for the remainder of the NBA 2020-21 season. The Nuggets have secured home-court advantage and could finish as the third seed in the West.

#3 Jerami Grant

Previous MIPOY Power Ranking: 2 (-1)

Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons in action

Stats last season: 12.0 PPG | 3.5 RPG | 1.2 APG

Stats this season: 22.5 PPG | 4.6 PRG | 2.9 APG

Jerami Grant played just one game last week as he continues to deal with a knee injury that has kept him out since the end of April. He scored 14 points in his solitary game and looked off-color after a lengthy absence. As a result, he is the second player on the list to have lost a place in this edition of the MIPOY power rankings.

However, Grant's prolific NBA 2020-21 season cannot be understated. Despite playing only once since the last edition, his overall performances this season have kept him inside the top three of the NBA MIPOY power rankings. He took up a leadership role with a rebuilding Pistons side and has delivered in style. If not for injuries, Grant could still have landed the award.

Jerami Grant – 2020-21 @NBA Most Improved Player Award candidate pic.twitter.com/yZzEf4mXG1 — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) May 12, 2021

#2 Michael Porter Jr.

Previous MIPOY Power Ranking: 3 (+1)

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets in action

Stats last season: 9.3 PPG | RPG 4.7 | 0.8 APG

Stats this season: 19.4 PPG | 7.4 PRG | 1.1 APG

Michael Porter Jr.'s impressive performances from last week have helped him gain a place in the latest edition of our NBA MIPOY power rankings. MPJ played three games since the last time this list was made, averaging 29.6 points on 58.6% shooting from the field. Most impressively, Porter Jr. shot 54.8% from downtown.

Kevin Durant gives Michael Porter Jr some love postgame pic.twitter.com/Zz7FJUucSC — Katy Winge (@katywinge) May 9, 2021

MPJ has seamlessly filled the void left by Jamal Murray's injury. The Nuggets' record of 46-24 would have been impossible without Porter's contributions at this stage of the NBA 2020-21 season.

#1 Julius Randle

Previous MIPOY Power Ranking: 1 (-)

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks in action

Stats last season: 19.5 PPG | 9.7 RPG | 3.1 APG

Stats this season: 24.0 PPG | 10.2 PRG | 5.9 APG

Julius Randle is certain to win the NBA Most Improved Player Award. The New York Knicks officially secured a trip to the post-season, which added to a long list of reasons Randle is the most deserving candidate.

this is the level of respect Julius Randle gets now. pic.twitter.com/Nyn4e3AEwA — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 9, 2021

Randle played four games last week, averaging 23.5 points, 5.7 assists and 10.5 rebounds per contest. Playmaking and three-point shooting have been huge developments in Randle's game this season. His admirable work-ethic has allowed him to improve his game by leaps and bounds.

His influence on the New York Knicks' success and massive improvement in basketball ability make him the worthy frontrunner for the NBA MIPOY award.