Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets will visit Capital One Arena to take on the Washington Wizards for the final game of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Sunday's game is important for both teams as the outcome will determine their postseason berth. The Hornets and the Wizards have the same record. The winner of the game will end up in 8th place, while the loser will go to the 9th spot.

The Hornets and Pacers have both officially lost, which means one thing:



Wizards/Hornets tomorrow is going to be absolutely bonkers.



The Wizards, Hornets and Pacers will enter the last day of the season tied. Winner of Wizards/Hornets gets the No. 8 seed. Simple as that. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 15, 2021

The 8th-seeded team has a cushion in the play-in tournament. If they lose their first game, they get another chance to enter the playoffs by facing the winner of the 9th seed vs 10th seed play-in game.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 16th, 2021; 1:00 PM ET (Sunday, May 16th; 10:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Washington Wizards Preview

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards were handed a huge blow when their leading scorer, Bradley Beal, went down with an injury. The team sidelined him for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers as his health is crucial to the team's postseason aspirations.

Beal's injury isn't serious, and he expects to play again. The Wizards might upgrade his status to available given the importance of Sunday's game.

Bradley Beal has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s season finale against the Hornets, the Wizards say. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 15, 2021

The Washington Wizards' role players have stepped up their game lately. Players like Davis Bertans, Raul Neto, Rui Hachimura and Alex Len have been impressive during games, boosting their side's chances of having a deep playoff run.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook with the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook has had one of his best seasons ever. He broke Oscar Robertson's 47-year-old triple-double record by securing 182. This will be his 4th season in five years in which he will average a triple-double for a season.

Westbrook will be the most valuable player for the Washington Wizards on Sunday regardless of whether Bradley Beal laces up.

Averaging a triple-double for the FOURTH time in his career: 22.2 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 11.8 APG! 😤@russwest44 is All-NBA worthy. pic.twitter.com/LJw6unEqfh — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 15, 2021

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Raul Neto | Small Forward - Bradley Beal | Power Forward - Rui Hachimura | Center - Alex Len

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are on the verge of ending their playoff drought this season. They are currently at the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference, and their game on Sunday will decide their final postseason berth.

The whole team is playing like a cohesive unit, and the young talent in the squad appear to be ready for a deep playoff run in the future, even if they don't get too far this season.

Want to congratulate this year's @hornets squad for securing a spot in the play-in tournament. Future's bright in Charlotte! #CharlotteHornets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/DTULTo7p2F — Tyrone Muggsy Bogues (@MuggsyBogues) May 13, 2021

Players like LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Devonte Graham, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have adapted to their roles amazingly and have great chemistry.

The absence of Gordan Hayward has hurt the Charlotte Hornets a little as they are 9-18 without him in the lineup. However, the rest of the players have more reps together and should manage without him.

Rozier is leading the team in points scored and is having one of his best seasons ever.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets

Many consider LaMelo Ball the runaway Rookie of the Year this season. He has impressed everyone with his playmaking and overall ability.

Although Terry Rozier averages more points per game, Ball's overall production makes him more valuable to the Charlotte Hornets.

LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists and steals while averaging the second-highest rebounds and points.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Jalen McDaniels | Power Forward - PJ Washington | Center - Cody Zeller

Hornets vs Wizards Match Prediction

If Bradley Beal laces up for the game, the Washington Wizards will certainly have the edge over the Charlotte Hornets.

The young players in the Hornets squad will have to step up and bring their A-game to avoid slipping to the 9th seed.

Russell Westbrook is expected to put in a good shift as usual, and stopping him is key for the Charlotte Hornets. We expect a thrilling showdown on Sunday.





