Chicago Bulls Injury Report (March 13): Latest on Lonzo Ball and Josh Giddey's status

The Chicago Bulls will host the Brooklyn Nets in one of the five NBA games scheduled for Thursday. The two Eastern Conference teams haven’t had the best season, but the Bulls remain in play-in reckoning.

Chicago is 10th in the East with a 27-38 record and has opened a 4.5-game gap with the 11th-placed Toronto Raptors after going on a three-game winning streak.

The Bulls are coming off a 121-103 win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Josh Giddey was prolific in the game with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Coby White contributed 29 points as well.

With Chicago looking to hold on to its play-in spot, let’s take a look at the team’s injury concerns ahead of Thursday’s contest.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Josh Giddey was balling out against the Indiana Pacers before he was forced to exit the matchup early with a right ankle injury. While he is no longer in a walking boot and the injury seems far less severe than expected, his team is expected to miss his contributions across the board.

While he has avoided the worst, he is “going to be out for a little bit,” as per Chicago coach Billy Donovan.

The injury was unfortunate for Bulls fans, as Giddey was averaging 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists in nine games since the All-Star break.

While Giddey is out, the Chicago Bulls could get Lonzo Ball back after missing the last five games with a wrist injury. While it doesn’t look optimistic with his doubtful status on the injury report, it’s a situation worth navigating before tipoff.

Ball has played in 35 games this season with averages of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

Ayo Dosunmu, meanwhile, is out for the season after undergoing surgery to fix a left shoulder instability.

How and where to watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls?

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday at United Center. The game will be broadcast locally on Chicago Sports Network and YES.

Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV. Both require paid subscriptions and can be subject to local blackouts.

