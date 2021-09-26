Chicago Bulls roster, key dates, and preseason schedule for 2021-22 NBA season

After finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls have made some interesting moves and will now be looking for a deep playoff run in the coming season.

After the highlight acquisition of Lonzo Ball, the Bulls signed LA Lakers’ Alex Caruso in free agency and have followed it up with moves for Javonte Green, Tony Bradley, Derrick Jones Jr., Alize Johnson and that of DeMar DeRozan.

Alongside Nikola Vucevic and Zach Lavine, the Chicago Bulls now have a scary starting lineup and have all the tools needed to surprise people in the upcoming season. In this article, we look at the roster, key dates and the preseason schedule for the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season

Lonzo Ball in action for the New Orleans Pelicans

The Chicago Bulls only acquired Ayo Dosunmu in the 2021 NBA draft as the 38th overall pick with recent moves suggesting that the plan is to win now. DeMar DeRozan proved himself to be one of the elite scoring veterans in the NBA last season, with Zach LaVine expected to have a breakthrough season considering his recent injury troubles.

Lonzo Ball will be the starting PG while Nikola Vucevic will be itching to make a difference to his team’s season ambitions next year. The Bulls were expected to make a Playoff charge but finished 11th in the East with a 31-41 record.

Player Name Position Years in the NBA DeMar DeRozan Guard 12 Nikola Vucevic Center 10 Zach LaVine Guard 4 Lonzo Ball Guard 4 Derrick Jones Jr. Forward 5 Alex Caruso Guard 4 Patrick Williams Forward 1 Coby White Guard 2 Troy Brown Jr. Forward 3 Tony Bradley Center 4 Alize Johnson Forward 3 Javonte Green Guard 2 Ayo Dosunmu Guard R Marko Simonovic Center R Devon Dotson (Two-way) Guard 1

Key dates for Chicago Bulls entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

(October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 6 PM ET)

The Chicago Bulls kickstart their training camp on September 28th, with their preseason tipping off against the Cleveland Cavaliers a week later on October 5th. The Bulls will be up against the Detroit Pistons in the first game of their regular season, and kickstart their campaign with an away fixture.

For more information with respect to the important dates, the following link can be viewed.

Chicago Bulls preseason schedule and dates

Like most other teams, the Chicago Bulls are scheduled to play a total of 4 preseason games that also includes one home and one away fixture against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Their second game in preseason is against the New Orleans Pelicans, with their preseason coming to an end on October 15th with a fixture against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Date and Time Match TV

Hence, while fans will have to wait until the end of October to see the Bulls in regular season action, their pre-season campaign kicks off towards the beginning of October, with four cracking fixtures currently scheduled.

