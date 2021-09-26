×
Create
Notifications

Chicago Bulls roster, key dates, and preseason schedule for 2021-22 NBA season

Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls
Rishabh Bhatnagar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 26, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Feature

After finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls have made some interesting moves and will now be looking for a deep playoff run in the coming season.

After the highlight acquisition of Lonzo Ball, the Bulls signed LA Lakers’ Alex Caruso in free agency and have followed it up with moves for Javonte Green, Tony Bradley, Derrick Jones Jr., Alize Johnson and that of DeMar DeRozan.

Alongside Nikola Vucevic and Zach Lavine, the Chicago Bulls now have a scary starting lineup and have all the tools needed to surprise people in the upcoming season. In this article, we look at the roster, key dates and the preseason schedule for the Chicago Bulls.

Our preseason schedule is set: https://t.co/lbYGBunJxw

Chicago Bulls roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season

Lonzo Ball in action for the New Orleans Pelicans
Lonzo Ball in action for the New Orleans Pelicans

The Chicago Bulls only acquired Ayo Dosunmu in the 2021 NBA draft as the 38th overall pick with recent moves suggesting that the plan is to win now. DeMar DeRozan proved himself to be one of the elite scoring veterans in the NBA last season, with Zach LaVine expected to have a breakthrough season considering his recent injury troubles.

Lonzo Ball will be the starting PG while Nikola Vucevic will be itching to make a difference to his team’s season ambitions next year. The Bulls were expected to make a Playoff charge but finished 11th in the East with a 31-41 record.

Player Name

Position

Years in the NBA

DeMar DeRozan

Guard

12

Nikola Vucevic

Center

10

Zach LaVine

Guard

4

Lonzo Ball

Guard

4

Derrick Jones Jr.

Forward

5

Alex Caruso

Guard

4

Patrick Williams

Forward

1

Coby White

Guard

2

Troy Brown Jr.

Forward

3

Tony Bradley

Center

4

Alize Johnson

Forward

3

Javonte Green

Guard

2

Ayo Dosunmu

Guard

R

Marko Simonovic

Center

R

Devon Dotson (Two-way)

Guard

1

Key dates for Chicago Bulls entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

(October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 6 PM ET)

The Chicago Bulls kickstart their training camp on September 28th, with their preseason tipping off against the Cleveland Cavaliers a week later on October 5th. The Bulls will be up against the Detroit Pistons in the first game of their regular season, and kickstart their campaign with an away fixture.

For more information with respect to the important dates, the following link can be viewed.

Chicago Bulls preseason schedule and dates

Like most other teams, the Chicago Bulls are scheduled to play a total of 4 preseason games that also includes one home and one away fixture against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Their second game in preseason is against the New Orleans Pelicans, with their preseason coming to an end on October 15th with a fixture against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Date and Time

Match

TV

Tuesday, 10/5/21, 8 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards

NBC Sports Washington

Saturday, 10/9/21, 7 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks

NBC Sports Washington

Tuesday, 10/12/21, 7 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors

NBC Sports Washington

Friday, 10/15/21, 7:30 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards

NBC Sports Washington

Also Read

ICYMI: The @chicagobulls had an exciting finish to the NBA Summer League, knocking off the Hornets 99-74 last night! Here's all the content you need from the last Bulls game until preseason:

📷: on.nba.com/3gcXPHs
📽️: bit.ly/3CUnqOS
🗞️: on.nba.com/3iSJHVi https://t.co/zvHOFrcrTC

Hence, while fans will have to wait until the end of October to see the Bulls in regular season action, their pre-season campaign kicks off towards the beginning of October, with four cracking fixtures currently scheduled.

Edited by Rohit Mishra
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी