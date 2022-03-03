Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will travel to the State Farm Arena for an exciting regular-season game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. Both teams have met thrice this season and on all of those occasions, the Bulls have emerged victorious. They will be hoping to sweep the regular-season series with yet another emphatic win on Thursday.

The Bulls come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Miami Heat. Zach LaVine racked up 22 points on 50% shooting from the field. DeMar DeRozan scored 18 points, but both of their efforts proved to fall short in front of a strong Heat team. Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro were the stars for the team from Miami as they walked out with a 112-99 win.

The Atlanta Hawks also suffered a loss in their last game on Tuesday. They faced an in-form Boston Celtics side who were brilliant on the night.

Jayson Tatum led the way from the front with a 33 point performance for the Celtics. Meanwhile, Trae Young racked up 31 points, but this was not enough to prevent a loss for them.

After looking a bit short of their best in the first half, the Celtics dominated the Hawks throughout the second half to take a 107-98 win at home.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls have reported Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams to be out of this game due to injuries. All of these players are reported to be back for the Bulls by the time of the playoffs. Their two-way players Marko Simonovic and Tyler Cook have also been listed out to G-League responsibilities.

Player Name Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Meniscus Tear Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Injury Alex Caruso Out Right Wrist Fracture Marko Simonovic Out G-League Tyler Cook Out G-League

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Onyeka Okongwu has been listed out for the Hawks due to concussion protocol. Lou Williams is listed as probable after reporting discomfort in his hip. John Collins' status has been upgraded to probable, while Trae Young is listed as questionable for this game due to injury.

Collins last played for the Hawks before the All-Star break. He suffered a right foot strain and was reported to be back after the break. If things work well, the team may decide to start him for the game against the Bulls.

Player Name Status Reason Lou Williams Probable Left Hip Discomfort Onyeka Okongwu Out Concussion Protocol John Collins Doubtful Right Foot Strain Trae Young Questionable Left Ankle Sprain

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat

The Chicago Bulls will deploy their regular starting lineup for this game. Ayo Dosunmu and Zach LaVine will start on the backcourt. Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan will share the frontcourt, while Nikola Vucevic will start at center for them. Coby White and Derrick Jones Jr. are expected to play significant minutes off the bench for the Bulls.

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

The Hawks will go with the same lineup that started against the Celtics. Trae Young and Kevin Huerter will share the backcourt. De'Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari will man the frontcourt, while Clint Capela maintains his position as the center. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been used as a bench player in the past few games and will play a big role for the Hawks from there.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Ayo Dosunmu | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter | Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter | Power Forward - Danilo Gallinari | Center - Clint Capela

