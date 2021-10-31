Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls square off against the Boston Celtics in a NBA 2021-22 season game set to take place at the TD Garden on Monday.

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a 107-99 win over the Utah Jazz, while the Boston Celtics succumbed to a 115-112 loss against the Washington Wizards in their most recent NBA match.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, November 1st; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, November 2nd; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls were terrific against the Utah Jazz and proved to hold their own against the best teams in the NBA. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan took care of the scoring, while point guard Lonzo Ball and center Nikola Vucevic executed their roles perfectly. Head coach Billy Donovan will be happy with the business the Bulls did in the offseason, and it has clearly shown so far.

The Bulls will also take heart from the fact that they won the game against the Jazz despite shooting 26% from downtown, which will only improve as the season progresses. They dominated the paint in terms of scoring in the Jazz game, and will look to do the same against the Boston Celtics.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

Since joining the Chicago Bulls in the summer, DeMar DeRozan has been in inspired form. He is averaging 23 points, five rebounds and four assists per game, shooting 44% from the field. Donovan has successfully masked DeRozan's poor perimeter shooting by surrounding him with shooters, and it looks like DeRozan is set to have a strong season.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball, G - Zach LaVine, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Patrick Williams, C - Nikola Vucevic

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics will be disappointed with their loss against the Washington Wizards, as they came within touching distance of winning it. They currently have a 2-4 record, and if their poor form continues, they won't be able to make a postseason appearance.

The only positives from the Celtics' recent loss were Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown having big games, albeit they came at a very poor shooting efficiency. The two wings will need more support from their teammates if the Boston Celtics are to overcome their losing habit.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown has brought his 2020/21 NBA season form into the new campaign as well, and is averaging 26 points, six rebounds and two assists per game. He is shooting 48% from the field and 32% from downtown, and is also averaging 1.4 steals per match as well.

Brown is going to be Boston Celtics' trump card going into Monday's game, and fans can expect him to have another big night.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart; G - Jaylen Brown; F - Jayson Tatum; F - Al Horford; C - Robert Williams III.

Bulls vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls are on fire and are expected to continue their winning streak when they come up against a low-on-confidence Boston Celtics team. The Chicago Bulls have found the right blend between offense and defense, and they should have little problem dispatching the home team on Monday.

Where to Watch Bulls vs Celtics

Live coverage will be available on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago. You can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

