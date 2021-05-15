Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets will face each other for the second time this week on Saturday. The season series is evenly split between the two Eastern Conference franchises and both enter this game in good form.

The Chicago Bulls have found some rhythm a little too late this year. Billy Donovan's men have been eliminated from play-in contention but have won four of their last five matchups. The Bulls' only loss during this stretch came against the Nets on Tuesday. Zach LaVine and co. bounced back from the same with a comfortable 114-102 win against the Toronto Raptors in the following game.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday to extend their winning run to three games. The Nets have reclaimed the second seed in the East, but with a 46-24 record, they're only one game ahead of the third-placed Milwaukee Bucks.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Tomas Satoransky (left)

Tomas Satoransky is the latest addition to the Chicago Bulls' injury report. Satoransky played through a left ankle issue on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors and has been listed as questionable for tonight.

Daniel Theis is set to miss a second straight game with a hip injury. Joining him on the sidelines will be Troy Brown Jr., who has already missed the last 13 matchups for the Chicago Bulls with a left ankle sprain.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

James Harden

James Harden returned from his hamstring injury on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, but Kyrie Irving missed that game after getting hit in the face the night prior. Both Harden and Irving are expected to join Kevin Durant in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Joe Harris also missed out against the Spurs due to a hip injury and he's being listed as questionable for tonight's game. Meanwhile, Chris Chiozza (fractured right hand) and Spencer Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL) remain sidelined for the Brooklyn Nets.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

It'll be a pretty standard starting lineup for the Chicago Bulls with Coby White and Zach LaVine rounding out the backcourt. Rookie Patrick Williams will start at small forward, while Nikola Vucevic is the preferred center. Daniel Theis' continued absence will result in Thaddeus Young starting at power forward again.

Coby is growing before our eyes.



17 points | 7-12 FG | 5 rebs | 10 assists pic.twitter.com/wAzfsmjkQe — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 14, 2021

Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points in the Chicago Bulls' last game and he'll be hoping to provide the same spark off the bench against the Brooklyn Nets. Veteran guard Garrett Temple could see an extended workload if Tomas Satoransky misses out.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will be able to enjoy the services of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant together for only the eighth time this season. Bruce Brown will start at small forward and Blake Griffin will slot in at center to complete the starting five.

"He sees the game on a different level for sure."



It didn't take long for @JHarden13 to shake off the rust on Wednesday night. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 14, 2021

Nicolas Claxton scored a career-high 18 points against the Spurs and he'll be splitting minutes at the five with Griffin. Jeff Green and Landry Shamet will also be critical contributors for the Brooklyn Nets off the bench.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White l Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine l Small Forward - Patrick Williams l Power Forward - Thaddeus Young l Center - Nikola Vucevic

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden l Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving l Small Forward - Bruce Brown l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin

Also read: Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21