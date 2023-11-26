Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction and betting tips | November 26, 2023

The Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets will face off at the Barclays Center on Sunday, Nov. 26. This is the second time both teams meet this season, with the Nets winning the last game by just two points.

Chicago has been on a dip, as they have only won five of their last 17 games. They are on a three-game losing streak, with only one win in the last seven matches.

On the other hand, Brooklyn looks to bring the momentum from their last game as they snapped a three-game losing streak. The team now has a 7-8 record, and another win will even out their win-loss record.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Fans can catch the Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets matchup on Yes Network, NBCS-CHI and NBALP starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. All feeds are made available via online live stream through an NBA League Pass subscription.

Moneyline: Bulls (+135) vs Nets (-155)

Spread: Bulls +3.5 (-110) vs -3.5 Nets (-110)

Total (O/U): Bulls (u214.5) vs Nets (o214.5)

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas are expected to return to the Nets roster by early December, while Dennis Smith Jr., still nursing a back injury, will have to sit out.

Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso are marked as 'questionable' for the Chicago Bulls in the game against the Nets. Dalen Terry has no timeline to return from his knee injury, while Lonzo Ball is out for the season after knee surgery.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted lineups

The Chicago Bulls have been going with three guards on their starting lineup: Zach LaVine, Coby White and Alex Caruso. Rounding up the starting five are Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges have been a lock for the Nets at backcourt, while Nic Claxton is starting at center. Dorian Finney-Smith has been starting in replacement of Ben Simmons, and he joins Cam Johnson at forwards.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting tips

Mikal Bridges has been the leading scorer for the Brooklyn Nets, and he is given an NBA prop of 25.9 points. He should break that mark with the injuries to Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas.

Spencer Dinwiddie has leveled up his game recently, and he seems to have found his groove. His NBA prop is only at 14.5 points, and he should break this easily with the way he played the past games.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets, with the homecourt advantage, should dictate the tempo against the struggling Chicago Bulls. The team has been going under with the injuries to their scorers, and the total should be under. With the spread only at 3.5 points, this game should have the spread covered with the Nets prevailing.