Watch: Mikal Bridges makes miraculous 3-point shot off his FT miss to force OT vs Canada at FIBA World Cup 2023

When the game between Team USA and Canada seemed to be finished, Mikal Bridges pulled off a huge basket in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to put the game into overtime.

USA was down by four points with four seconds to go in the final period when Bridges drew the foul on RJ Barrett.

The Brooklyn Nets shooter made the first one and intentionally missed the second. He also grabbed the rebound and went to the corner for a three-point shot leaving only 4 seconds.

WATCH: Mikal Bridges comes up huge for Team USA in the clutch to force overtime against Canada

In an effort to counter, Canada had Kelly Olynyk getting the ball and throwing a three-point basket that almost made it.

Entering overtime, Bridges already had 19 points and nine rebounds while Anthony Edwards had 23 points to lead Team US. Not far behind was Austin Reaves with 18 points.

Dillon Brooks has been Canada's best player, tallying over 30 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in his usual scoring rhythm. RJ Barrett has also been showing a lot of his talent in the tournament and it was a good sign for New York Knicks fans in the upcoming NBA season.

Mikal Bridges playing well for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Many saw Mikal Bridges as a good addition for Team USA but he has exceeded expectations. In this tournament prior to the bronze medal game, he is the second-best scorer behind Anthony Edwards with 12.9 points along with 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

Bridges was traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Phoenix Suns midway into the 2022-23 season. He also leveled up his game and finished the season as the team's top scorer with 26.1 points along with 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He also shot 37.6% beyond the three-point line.

The former Villanova Wildcat will be entering next season earning $21.7 million and is expected to suit up for the Brooklyn Nets until the 2025-26 season. He is with Nets teammate Cameron Johnson in Team USA who was also part of the trade centered around Kevin Durant.