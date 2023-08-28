"He’s a goof": Mikal Bridges opens up about his strong bond with Austin Reaves on Team USA

LA Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves was one of the biggest breakout players of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Now, Reaves looks primed to play a key role for Team USA in their pursuit of gold at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Reaves finished Saturday’s opening 99-72 blowout win over New Zealand in Group C with 12 points, two rebounds, six assists, and three steals on 66.7% shooting. He also received plenty of admiration from adoring fans in the Philippines, receiving cheers whenever he touched the ball. However, it looks like the fan-favorite Lakers guard is equally revered by his Team USA teammates, including Brooklyn Nets star wing Mikal Bridges.

During a recent Team USA interview, Bridges was asked about his relationship with Reaves and how the two got so close. Bridges spoke about how he and Reaves instantly meshed well personality-wise due to their shared sense of humor:

“I think just the personalities and stuff, it was basically the first day, it was just he’s cool and just stupid making jokes and stuff, and it just built from there,” Bridges said. “He’s a nut. He’s a goof, and just know that it’s always him. He plays too much. Obviously, I play around and make some jokes too.”

Chemistry will be key for Team USA in their quest to win the World Cup. So, Bridges' comments are likely music to the ears of USA basketball fans.

Austin Reaves on being fan favorite in Philippines

Team USA’s Round 1 group stage games at the World Cup are being played in Manila, Philippines. After Team USA’s opening win over New Zealand on Saturday, August 26, Austin Reaves was asked what it’s like for him to be a fan-favorite in the Philippines. Reaves was arguably the most popular player on the court on Saturday. However, he wasn’t too surprised, due to the high number of LA Lakers fans in the Philippines:

“I kinda seen it coming,” Reaves said.

Nonetheless, Reaves added that he is still grateful for all the support he has received so far.

“It’s just special for me,” Reaves said. “I’m from a super small town, obviously, not a lot of people expected me to be here representing our country. For them to accept me, the way they accept me means a lot to me.”

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)