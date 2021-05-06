Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference playoff contenders the Charlotte Hornets will host the out-of-sorts Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. This is the third and final meeting between the two sides this season, with the Bulls having won both previous encounters.

The Chicago Bulls are virtually out of the race for one of the play-in spots after losing four games in a row. The Bulls ran into the top teams in the East during this stretch and were barely able to put up a fight. Youngsters Coby White and Patrick Williams have played extended minutes of late but both have been patchy.

The Charlotte Hornets have been rejuvenated by the returns of LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk. They've won two of their last three fixtures and are looking more likely to finish as the eighth seed with every passing day. James Borrego's men currently have a 32-33 record. They'll kickstart a five-game homestand with the matchup against the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls missed the services of Zach LaVine for the last three weeks as he observed the NBA's health and safety protocols. The sharpshooter is finally set to return to the rotation against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Nikola Vucevic also missed the last two games with right adductor tightness and he's been listed as probable for tonight's matchup. There's no update on Troy Brown Jr., who remains sidelined with an ankle sprain.

Charlotte Hornets

Devonte' Graham

Devonte' Graham is likely to miss a second consecutive game due to right knee discomfort. He's been listed as doubtful for tonight's encounter. Miles Bridges will also continue to be sidelined after entering health and safety protocols earlier this week.

Gordon Hayward is nearing a return, but he won't feature against the Chicago Bulls. Cody Martin will miss a second straight game due to a left ankle sprain.

PJ Washington missed the game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday due to personal reasons, but his name wasn't mentioned in the latest injury report. He should make his return against the Bulls tonight.

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The returns of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic will alter the starting combination a bit for the Chicago Bulls. LaVine is likely to slot alongside Coby White in the backcourt, with Garrett Temple moving to the second unit.

Look who's back at practice 🙏 pic.twitter.com/l6hyMFVYqs — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 5, 2021

Patrick Williams will occupy the small forward role again, but Daniel Theis will move up to the four with Vucevic taking the starting center's role. Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen will hope to offer quality production off the bench. Tomas Satoransky may also chip in with a few dimes.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will be able to start their preferred backcourt duo of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier against the Chicago Bulls. Sophomore Caleb Martin will continue to start at forward in place of his brother Cody. Jalen McDaniels and PJ Washington will round out the starting five for the Hornets.

Bismack Biyombo will return to the second unit and his minutes are likely to dip further following his disappointing performance against the Pistons. Malik Monk, Brad Wanamaker and Cody Zeller are expected to provide some value off the bench.

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Patrick Williams | Power Forward - Daniel Theis | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Caleb Martin | Power Forward - Jalen McDaniels | Center - PJ Washington

Also read: Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - May 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21