Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - May 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form Atlanta Hawks will take on the Indiana Pacers in an all-Eastern Conference affair on Thursday night. This is the third meeting between the two sides this year and the season series has been split evenly so far.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, May 6th, 8 PM ET (Friday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks blew out the Phoenix Suns last night to extend their winning run to three games. They now have a 37-30 record and are just half a game behind the New York Knicks. The Hawks' matchup against the Indiana Pacers is their final one on the road and they'll look to use their home advantage in other games to push for the fourth seed.

Bogdan Bogdanovic continued his good run for the Atlanta Hawks last night against the Suns. The Serbian had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Bogdanovic's made at least three shots from downtown in 11 of his last 12 outings. He's averaging 21.4 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game since the start of April.

Clint Capela has also been an important presence for the Atlanta Hawks with his energy on both ends of the court. Capela recorded his fourth-straight double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds last night. He's averaged 18 points, 14.8 rebounds and two blocks per game since April.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

Trae Young's return to the lineup after a short spell on the sidelines has rejuvenated the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks have won three of the four games in which Young has played since recovering from his ankle sprain. Young has averaged 25.5 points and 8.5 assists through these matchups. He masterminded the Hawks' victory against the Indiana Pacers back in April with 34 points and 11 dimes.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Tony Snell, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers are somehow staying afloat in the Eastern Conference play-in picture despite winning just one of their last five matchups. The Pacers' lack of chemistry was highlighted in their loss to the shorthanded Sacramento Kings yesterday. They're currently placed ninth with a 30-35 record.

Injuries to key players such as Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon haven't helped the Indiana Pacers at all. Both will remain sidelined against the Atlanta Hawks. TJ McConnell will have a huge role to play in the absence of Brogdon. McConnell had 11 points, seven assists and three steals against the Kings last night.

Caris LeVert failed to turn up against the Kings, but he's had a decent campaign otherwise in his debut season with the Indiana Pacers. LeVert has averaged 22.4 points, 4.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of April.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has only recently returned from a six-game spell on the sidelines due to a back injury, but he's already having to carry the Indiana Pacers. Sabonis has averaged 25 points, 17 rebounds and 10.3 assists in the last three games but the Pacers have managed a solitary win in these matchups. The Lithuanian recorded a double-double in both the previous fixtures against the Atlanta Hawks this season.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Aaron Holiday, G Caris LeVert, F Doug McDermott, F Oshae Brissett, C Domantas Sabonis

Hawks vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are the clear favorites to win this matchup. They're firing on all cylinders while going forward and protecting the basket well on defense. In comparison, the Indiana Pacers are dealing with internal skirmishes and the players simply seem disjointed on the court. Expect Trae Young and co. to notch up their fourth win on the trot.

Where to watch Hawks vs Pacers?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on Bally Sports Southeast–Atlanta and Bally Sports Indiana. You can also live stream the same on the NBA League Pass.

