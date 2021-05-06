Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - May 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards will play a back-to-back game when they face the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on Thursday. The two teams are battling for a spot in the top 10 in the East for a chance to make the postseason via the play-in tournament.

Despite absorbing a heartbreaking 135-134 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, the Washington Wizards (30-36) are still 10th in the Eastern Conference and are three games ahead of the Toronto Raptors (27-39). This will be the third and final game between the Wizards and Raptors this season, with the latter winning the first two and the former looking to avoid being swept in the season series.

Pascal Siakam #43 is congratulated by Fred VanVleet #23.

Match Details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Thursday, May 6th, 7:30 PM ET (Friday, May 7th, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards are playing with an urgency that would make many title contenders jealous. Though they’ve lost three of their last six games recently, the three losses have a combined score of five points. Two of the setbacks were by one point and the three-point loss came in overtime.

Bradley Beal #3 in action against the Lakers.

In the loss to the Bucks last night, Bradley Beal erupted for 42 points including a three with 5.3 three seconds remaining, to pull the Washington Wizards within one. Russell Westbrook stole the ball but Garrison Matthews’ 52-foot heave failed to connect.

As they face the struggling Toronto Raptors, the Washington Wizards will have to shake off the loss quickly and refocus their attention on keeping their opponent from gaining ground in the standings.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

In the Bucks game, Russell Westbrook had another triple-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 17 assists. He’s now just two triple-doubles away from matching Oscar Robertson, who had 181 for his career.

Russell Westbrook will average a triple-double in a season for the fourth time in his career.



This stat is wild 😳 pic.twitter.com/DDt4BNXvZG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2021

Westbrook has six opportunities remaining this season to tie and then surpass the Big O for the all-time mark. But with the way the 2017 MVP has been playing lately, he will more than likely break Robertson’s record in the next three to four games beginning with the Toronto Raptors matchup. He’s already recorded 15 triple-doubles in the last 18 games including six straight at one point and four straight in another.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Raul Neto l Small Forward - Bradley Beal l Power Forward - Anthony Gill l Center - Alex Len

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have lost four of their last five games and are in need of a series of wins to get back on track for a spot in the play-in tournament. By losing their footing in the race to the playoffs, the Raptors can’t afford to lose the Washington Wizards game as they only have six games remaining on their schedule.

Robin Lopez #15 is fouled by Pascal Siakam #43.

If this is going to be Klye Lowry’s last season in Toronto, his teammates are going to want to send him off with a playoff appearance and perhaps a deep playoff run, if possible. To have any hopes of making the postseason, they will have to fix their offensive issues. In their last five games, the Toronto Raptors have been averaging just 107.4 points per game. It’s no wonder that they’ve only won once during that stretch.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry missed the LA Clippers game on Tuesday due to a back injury but he appears to be ready to play against the Washington Wizards. After three consecutive poor outings from April 21 to 26, the Toronto Raptors guard has bounced back with three straight strong performances, averaging 27.0 points on 54.0 percent shooting from the field and a sizzling 59.4 percent from three.

Kyle Lowry is FEELING IT ♨️



Three plus the foul pic.twitter.com/zBNBkFCSrp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2021

He also added 8.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. Included in that three-game stretch is a 37-point, 11-assist game against the LA Lakers on Sunday.

When the Washington Wizards pay them a visit, Lowry will be hard-pressed to keep Westbrook from getting his triple-double but the Toronto Raptors guard can make him work for it.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry l Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet l Small Forward - Stanley Johnson l Power Forward - Pascal Siakam l Center - Khem Birch

Wizards vs Raptors Match Prediction

There’s no question that the Washington Wizards are desperate to play in the postseason with a hunger that is epitomized by Westbrook’s drive to win. They’ve won 13 of their last 17 games and have been in the NBA’s top 10 in offensive (No. 3) and defensive rating (No. 7) during that stretch.

But the Canadian squad won’t be an easy prey, not with Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam around. Nonetheless, expect the Washington Wizards to continue their remarkable run and hand the Toronto Raptors their fifth loss in six games.

Where to Watch Wizards vs Raptors?

The Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors game will be shown locally by NBC Sports Washington and Sportsnet ONE. International viewers can catch the game on NBA League Pass.

