Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - July 14th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls will face off in the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday. Both teams are 2-1 so far, so, this game will determine if either of the two teams advances to the championship finals.

Match Details

Game - Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time - Thursday, July 14, 2022; 6:00 PM ET (Friday, July 15; 3:30 AM IST)

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls in the 2022 NBA Summer League

The Chicago Bulls won their opener against the Dallas Mavericks by a single point and followed that up with a blowout loss against the New York Knicks. The Bulls won their last matchup against the Toronto Raptors and now face the Hornets in their final matchup.

The Bulls' roster for the Summer League is highlighted by their 2022 NBA Draft selection Dalen Terry. He has put up decent numbers so far, combining for 36 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds in three games.

Justin Spears @JustinESports



“I was playing basketball. … I’m a basketball player. The way I play, I don’t have to score 30 points to affect the game.” @DalenTerry was asked by longtime Bulls reporter and “Jordan Rules” author Sam Smith about why he wasn’t hunting shots in his NBA debut.“I was playing basketball. … I’m a basketball player. The way I play, I don’t have to score 30 points to affect the game.” .@DalenTerry was asked by longtime Bulls reporter and “Jordan Rules” author Sam Smith about why he wasn’t hunting shots in his NBA debut. “I was playing basketball. … I’m a basketball player. The way I play, I don’t have to score 30 points to affect the game.” https://t.co/ptpPkM93wt

Key Player - Marko Simonovic

Marko Simonovic of the Chicago Bulls in the Las Vegas Summer League

Marko Simonovic is playing towards a roster spot this summer and will likely get the 15th man role or continue his two-way contract.

He was selected by the Bulls in the 2020 NBA Draft as the 44th overall pick and has put up excellent numbers in the Summer League. He dropped 27 points in 29 minutes, shooting 10-19 from the field along with 13 rebounds and three blocks against Dallas.

NBA @NBA



27 PTS | 13 REB | 3 BLK Marko Simonovic led the @chicagobulls to the victory while dropping 27 points including the game-tying bucket and the game-winning free throw in OT!27 PTS | 13 REB | 3 BLK Marko Simonovic led the @chicagobulls to the victory while dropping 27 points including the game-tying bucket and the game-winning free throw in OT!🔥 27 PTS | 13 REB | 3 BLK https://t.co/0fA8yxCF2O

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Hill | G - Carlik Jones | F - Dalen Terry | F - Justin Lewis | C - Marko Simonovic.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets in the 2022 NBA Summer League

The Charlotte Hornets are an interesting team in the Summer League, as they have a bunch of young talent. They lost their opener to the Indiana Pacers but won the next two games against the LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kai Jones has put up incredible numbers so far in Vegas. He went 0-10 from beyond the arc in the first game and then stopped attempting three-pointers altogether. He has been showing off his bounce and athleticism in this summer, though, and many are gushing over his game.

The Hornets also introduced starting point guard LaMelo Ball's brother LiAngelo Ball in their summer squad. He didn't put up any numbers in the first game but erupted for 12 points in as many minutes in the last game. He's likely expected to get a two-way contract or the 15th roster spot.

Key Player - Bryce McGowens

Bryce McGowens with the Charlotte Hornets

Bryce McGowens, 19, has been putting on a show in the summer league for the Hornets. He has been the team's leading scorer for two games, stuffing the stat sheet in all three games. He has combined for 49 points, nine assists and 13 rebounds and is clearly the team's most valuable player.

NBA @NBA



: 24 PTS, 5 3PM

: 12 PTS, 3 REB Bryce McGowens & Gelo Ball combined for 36 points to power the @hornets to the #NBASummer win! @BryceMcgowens5 : 24 PTS, 5 3PM @LiAngeloBall : 12 PTS, 3 REB Bryce McGowens & Gelo Ball combined for 36 points to power the @hornets to the #NBASummer win!@BryceMcgowens5: 24 PTS, 5 3PM@LiAngeloBall: 12 PTS, 3 REB https://t.co/BiBbkzPXBO

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - Bryce McGowens | G - Jalen Crutcher | F - Kai Jones | F - JT Thor | C - Mark Williams.

Bulls vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets appear to be favorites for this game even though both teams are 2-1. They have more talent in their ranks, and everyone is trying to make the main roster that is young and building into a playoff team. Meanwhile, the Bulls' roster only has a handful of noteworthy players.

Where to watch Bulls vs Hornets game?

The matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 and NBA TV Canada. The game can also be live streamed via the NBA League Pass. There is no local or radio coverage for this game.

