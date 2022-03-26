Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will head to the Rocket Mortgage Field House for a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Both teams have faced off three times this season. The Bulls have won two of those games, while the Cavs emerged as winners in one of them.

The Bulls head into this matchup after facing a disappointing defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans. Zach LaVine scored 39 points for the team and looked to be in great offensive flow. Despite his best effort, the Pels ended up taking a 126-109 win courtesy of a stunning 30 point night from Devonte' Graham and a 25 point performance from CJ McCollum.

Meanwhile, the Cavs faced their second straight defeat in their game against the Toronto Raptors. Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points, while Darius Garland put up another double-double by scoring 18 points and making 10 assists. For the Raptors, Pascal Siakam led the way by scoring 35 points. His brilliant effort helped the Raptors get to a 117-104 win on the night.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls have reported three players as part of their injury report. Lonzo Ball is the only player to be ruled out, while Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan are listed as probable for the game against the Cavs. Ball is reported to have not responded well to the rehab.

Player Name Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Meniscus Tear Alex Caruso Probable Left Low Back Contusion DeMar DeRozan Probable Left Abductor Starin

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavs have listed four players to be out of the game. Jarret Allen, Rajon Rondo, Dean Wade and Collin Sexton will all miss out on-court action against the Bulls. The former three are expected to return soon for the Cavs. However, Sexton is ruled out for the season due to a knee injury he suffered in a game at the start of the year.

Player Name Status Reason Jarrett Allen Out Left Finger Fracture Rajon Rondo Out Right Ankle Sprain Dean Wade Out Right Knee Soreness Collin Sexton Out Left Knee Meniscal Tear

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 26, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Chicago Bulls 42-31 -110 Over 220.5 [-110] +1 [-110] Cleveland Cavaliers 41-32 -110 Under 220.5 [-110] -1 [-110]

The Bulls and the Cavs are being given an equal chance of winning this game due to the similar form they are coming into this game with. Neither of the teams have had the best of runs and will be desperate to get back to winning ways by putting on a stellar show at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

The total has gone over in only one of the Bulls' last five games. The Bulls are 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Bulls are 2-3 against the spread in the last 5 games

Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

The total has gone over in three of the Cavs' last five games. The Cavs have won 6 out of their last 10 games at home. Darius Garland has grabbed a double-double in four of the last five games for the Cavs.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons

The Bulls will start Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu on the backcourt. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan will share the frontcourt, while Nikola Vucevic starts at center. Caruso and DeRozan are listed as probable, but considering the importance of the game, the two will be looking to play the game and lead the Bulls back to winning ways.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs will start Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro on the backcourt. Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love will man the frontcourt, while Evan Mobley will start as the center for the Cavs. Caris LeVert and Lamar Stevens are expected to play significant minutes off the bench for the team in this game.

The Bulls have won 6 of the last 10 meetings between the two teams

The Bulls are 16-21 on the road, while the Cavs have a 23-13 record at home this season.

The Cavs are ranked fourth in terms of defensive ratings, while the Bulls are ranked twenty-first on that end.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Alex Caruso | Shooting Guard - Ayo Dosunmu | Small Forward - Zach LaVine | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Kevin Love | Center - Evan Mobley

