Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls visit Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

The Bulls are coming off a 102-96 win over Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics, while the Cavaliers have lost their last three games, with the most recent coming against the Detroit Pistons.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 21; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, 22nd April; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Sato threw down the hammer! 🔨@DunkinDonuts’ Dunk of the Week: pic.twitter.com/Jtk7YnsXFi — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 20, 2021

The Chicago Bulls have suffered from mediocrity on both ends of the floor, mustering 112 points per game on average (18th in the league), while allowing 113.2 at the other end (20th in the NBA).

However, their smooth offense has ensured that they rank sixth in assists. They have also been quite active on the defensive glass, grabbing 35 defensive boards per contest.

Coby White and Thaddeus Young have made important contributions to the Chicago Bulls offense, putting up 14 and 12 points respectively.

Key Player- Nikola Vucevic

Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls

Very few players have raised their game as much as Nikola Vucevic this season, as the mercurial center has put up an impressive 24.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

He has been incredibly efficient as well, shooting 48.7% from the field, 41.9% from downtown, and 83.6% from the charity stripe.

Nikola Vucevic has tormented NBA defenses all year, and the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a difficult task on their hands when they come up against the former Orlando Magic man tonight.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Coby White; Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple; Small Forward - Patrick Williams; Power Forward - Daniel Theis; Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

From big time dunks to flashy assists, check out highlights from the last two weeks in the Top Plays, recycled by @RepublicService! pic.twitter.com/lqK8H6xWbu — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 20, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers offense has been abysmal this season, managing a paltry offensive rating of 105.6, while averaging the lowest points per game in the NBA (103.8).

The Cavs have suffered on defensive boards, managing to grab just 32 defensive rebounds per game.

Darius Garland's performance this year has been one of the few positives for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the young guard has tallied 17 points and six rebounds in his sophomore year.

Jarrett Allen has also been impressive since coming from the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds for the season.

Key Player- Collin Sexton

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton is having an amazing season in his third year in the NBA. He is the only player on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster dropping more than 20 points per game and averages 24.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals a night.

He has had six 30+ point outings this season, including one game where he dropped 42.

Sexton has played a key role in all Cleveland Cavaliers wins this season, and will be the difference-maker once again tonight if the 2016 champions are to win this game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Collin Sexton | Shooting Guard - Darius Garland | Small Forward - Isaac Okoro | Power Forward - Kevin Love | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Bulls vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls will enter this game as favorites, despite Zach LaVine sitting out of this encounter. The Bulls have a more balanced roster than the Cleveland Cavaliers and Billy Donovan's men should prevail with ease.

Where to Watch Bulls vs Cavaliers

Local coverage of the Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game will be available on NBCS Chicago and Bally Sports Ohio. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

