Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - October 10th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in another interesting preseason game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The two teams met earlier in the preseason and the Bulls ran a rampage over the Cavs there, as they won the game 131-95.

The Bulls are coming into the game after an impressive win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will be looking to bounce back after their 109-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Both teams will be looking to win this game to get in perfect rhythm ahead of the regular season, which resumes on October 19.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, October 10, 7:00AM ET [Monday, October 11, 4:30 AM IST]

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have been impressive in the preseason so far. Their latest signings - Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Demar DeRozan have been excellent from the word go and will be looking to continue their brilliance in the season ahead. Zach LaVine starred in their latest preseason win against the New Orleans Pelicans. He scored 21 points on an impressive 57.1% shooting from the field.

Another impressive performance for the Bulls in the game against the Pelicans came from Lonzo Ball. The youngster scored 19 points and looked stunning against his former team. He shot 5-6 from the three-point line and also recorded 5 rebounds and 4 assists to help the Cavs to the win.

The team looks on fire and will be hoping to maintain their stellar form in the preseason. Their roster looks solid and will have the attention of all NBA fans. If their stars remain healthy, the Bulls can push for a deep run in the playoffs. The preseason is going to be important for the franchise. Since it's a new team, they will need these games to help sort out a proper lineup for the regular season. Coach Billy Donovan has got things right up until now, and he will be hoping to keep that going with another win against the Cavaliers.

Key Player- Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine had a career year last season, where he averaged 27.4 PPG, 5.0 APG and 4.9 APG. He also made his first All-Star team and established himself as a certified scorer. LaVine added to the jubilation as he won the gold medal with the US Men's National team and etched his name in history.

He is headed for one of the most important seasons of his career. Having already proven his abilities on the court, this is the year LaVine will be hoping to lead the Bulls into the playoffs. They have assembled a fantastic roster and definitely stand a chance of making it deep into the playoffs.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G- Lonzo Ball, G - Zach LaVine, SF - Demar DeRozan, PF - Stanley Johnson, C - Nikola Vucevic

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hoping to bounce back after their tough loss against the Indiana Pacers. Veteran Ricky Rubio scored 14 points against the Pacers while shooting 60%from the field. Dylan Windler looked impressive coming off the bench as he scored 12 points on 66.7%shooting from the field.

The Cavs have had an ordinary campaign with one win and two losses in the preseason so far. They will be looking to get back to winning ways with an impressive performance against the Bulls. The likes of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Jarret Allen will be key for the Cavs if they want to get the better of the in-formChicago Bulls.

Key Player- Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton is one of the most exciting young players in the Cavs team. He put up impressive numbers in the 2020-21 season and will be hoping to do the same this year. Sexton is a vital part of Cleveland's young core and will be looking to lead the franchise back into the playoffs.

The youngster will be hoping to use the preseason to get himself ready for the competitive regular season that starts on October 19. He looked rusty in the game against the Indian Pacers and will be looking to bounce back from it by putting up a big performance in the game against the Chicago Bulls.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Collin Sexton, F - Isaac Okoro, F - Lauri Markanen, C - Jarrett Allen

Bulls vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls have been in staggering form during the preseason. They will be highly confident when they take the court against the Cavaliers. Considering the talent they have on the roster, it looks like they can pull off another win on Sunday against the Cavs.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Cavaliers game?

Streaming for preseason games is available on the official NBA app. A subscription to this app will give you access to all NBA preseason and regular-season games. The Bulls vs Cavs game will also be telecast on Bally Sports Ohio.

