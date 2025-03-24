Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 24, 2025

The Chicago Bulls will cap off a brutal six-game Western Conference road swing with a game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. After beating the Nuggets 129-121 in late January, the Bulls look to sweep the season series. Chicago hopes to take advantage of Denver’s second game in two straight nights to accomplish its goal.

Meanwhile, Nuggets coach Mike Malone announced on Sunday that reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (ankle) would unlikely play against the Bulls. If the Joker remains out, Malone will rely more on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Russell Westbrook to carry the team.

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Ball Arena will host the Bulls-Nuggets rematch. Fans can check the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (+145) vs. Nuggets (-170)

Odds: Bulls (+4.0) vs. Nuggets (-4.0)

Total (O/U): Bulls (o238.5 -110) vs. Nuggets (u238.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Preview

In the last meeting between the Bulls and the Nuggets, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu played key roles for Billy Donovan. When the Bulls visit the Nuggets on Monday, none of the trio will be available. Ball (wrist) and Dosunmu (surgery) are out, while LaVine now plays for the Sacramento Kings. Tre Jones will not suit up as well because of a midfoot sprain.

Without multiple key contributors, Josh Giddey must keep up his All-Star-level form. Coby White has to help pick up the slack, while Nikola Vucevic has to be more assertive. Chicago has been playing well over the last two weeks but the team needs everyone to perform well to beat the home team.

The Denver Nuggets' struggles since March started even with Nikola Jokic playing. When they execute well on defense, they can win games even when Jokic struggles. When they are lethargic defensively, they are prone to losses despite the Serbian having an impressive night.

The Chicago Bulls are hobbled but the Nuggets can’t overlook them. Denver lost to an injury-riddled Washington Wizards 126-123 at home despite a 40-point, 13 rebound and nine-assist night from Jokic. Mike Malone’s team must hang its hat on defense, particularly with the franchise cornerstone likely out.

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups

Bulls

PG: PG: Josh Giddey | SG: Coby White | SG: Kevin Huerter | SF: Matas Buzelis | C: Nikola Vucevic

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: DeAndre Jordan

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

The Bulls need Josh Giddey to be more than just a distributor. They need him to help pick the scoring slack. The Australian, averaging 21.5 points per game in March, could easily top his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

In the last four games without Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon has averaged 25.0 PPG behind 60.7% efficiency, including 52.4% from deep. As the MVP likely sits out another game, Gordon could keep his sizzling stretch and top his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

After a tough four-game road stretch, the Denver Nuggets return to the comforts of Ball Arena. Despite playing the second night of a back-to-back set and without Jokic, they will likely take care of business at home.

The hobbled Chicago Bulls, who have been playing well, could cover the +4.0 spread.

