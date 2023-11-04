Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 4)

The Denver Nuggets host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Ball Arena in the Colorado Mountains at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Live broadcast will be on Altitude 2 Network and NBCSCH+.

The Nuggets, after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, bounced back by beating the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 3. Meanwhile, the Bulls are looking to avoid entering a losing streak after losing back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets.

As per online sportsbooks, the Bulls are the heavy underdogs against the defending champions.

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Game Details

Teams: Chicago Bulls (2-1) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-1)

Date and Time: Nov. 4, 2023 | 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Game Preview

The Nuggets quickly showed their championship experience with their ability to bounce back from a tough loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 125-114 triumph over the Mavericks.

Nikola Jokic flirted with another triple-double with 33 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. He got help mainly from Michael Porter Jr. who provided 24 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Bulls lost to the Brooklyn Nets 109-107 in their most recent game. It was their fourth loss in six games this season.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine had 24 points apiece against the Nets while Nikola Vucevic had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Coby White seems to be doing well manning the point guard position with 18 points.

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets odds and predictions

Moneyline: Bulls (+310) vs Nuggets (-390)

Spread: Bulls +9.0 (-110) vs Nuggets -9.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): Bulls (o216.5) vs Nuggets (u216.5)

It's difficult to go up against the Nuggets who are riding the momentum from their championship run last season. This is going to be a rough night for the Bulls, especially at the Ball Arena, where altitude is a factor.

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups

Chicago Bulls

As Lonzo Ball is out for the entire on with a knee injury and Ayo Dosunmu out with an illness, Coby White has big shoes to fill as the starting point guard .

Torrey Craig started against the Nets and is expected to start again. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Vucevic are locked in their starting spots.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have been going with what helped them secure the NBA title: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as their starting five.

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets top 3 player stats

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine

24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists

DeMar DeRozan

22.0 points,4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals

Nikola Vucevic

15.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

27.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists

Jamal Murray

18.7 points, 8.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds

Michael Porter Jr.

13.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists