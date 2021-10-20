Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will lock horns against the Detroit Pistons in an enticing NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Both teams will look to take a win to commence their respective campaigns in a stacked Eastern Conference on a high note.

The Bulls come into this game after an impressive preseason campaign. They won all four games, putting up some impeccable performances. After recruiting stars like Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, Chicago look like a terrific team, and will have the attention of NBA fans.

Meanwhile, the Pistons won two of the four preseason games they played. The team had injury issues during the preseason, but they did well to hold up and grab those wins. After finishing 15th in the Eastern Conference last season, the Pistons will hope for a better season. For that, they will need them to be at their best from Day 1.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls had all their players fit for their preseason campaign. If they continue to remain healthy for the entirety of the season, the Bulls could make a deep run into the playoffs. Coby White is the only player listed out of this game, as he is recovering from a left shoulder injury. Troy Brown Jr.'s status has been listed as questionable for this game against the Pistons, though.

Player Name Status Reason Coby White Out Left Shoulder Injury Troy Brown Jr. Questionable Illness

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons have some of their key players out of this game against the Bulls. Cade Cunningham, the no.1 pick in the 2021 draft class, is out of this game, as he continues to recover from a right ankle sprain. The other Pistons players who are out of this game are Isaiah Livers and Chris Smith.

Player Name Status Reason Cade Cunningham Out Right Ankle Sprain Isaiah Livers Out Right Foot Injury Chris Smith Out Left Knee Injury

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have one of the most well-balanced sides in the league this season. They will look to make full use of that when they take the floor on Wednesday. Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine will feature in the backcourt for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams will likely take up positions in the frontcourt while Nikola Vucevic rounds up the lineup at center.

Detroit Pistons

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons will have to put in a special performance if they want to get the better of the Bulls.

Their backcourt could feature Saben Lee and Frank Jackson. Hamidou Diallo has also looked good, and could feature in the lineup on Wednesday. Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk could take frontcourt positions. Meanwhile, Isaiah Stewart could feature as a center for the game against the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard: Lonzo Ball; Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine; Small Forward: DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward: Patrick Williams; Center: Nikola Vucevic.

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard: Saben Lee; Shooting Guard: Frank Jackson; Small Forward: Kelly Olynyk; Power Forward: Jerami Grant; Center: Isaiah Stewart.

Edited by Bhargav