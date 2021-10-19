Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Detroit Pistons in an exciting NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Wednesday. As it is the first game of the regular season for both teams, both will look to grab a win and start the long season on a winning note.

The Chicago Bulls had a good offseason, as they recruited some terrific players who will look to shine in this game. They ended their preseason undefeated, and looked impressive throughout the four games.

Meanwhile, Detroit will be coming into their season opener hoping to improve on their disastrous 2020-21 campaign. They got the No.1 pick, Cade Cunningham, and also recruited Kelly Olynyk to the team in the hope of adding a bit of experience.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 20; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 21; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are high on confidence after coming out unbeaten from the preseason. Their latest additions, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan were all impeccable during the four preseason games. In their last preseason outing, the Bulls defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 118-105, with Zach LaVine scoring 31 points on 50% shooting from the field.

LaVine has looked in great offensive flow so far. He averaged 22.5 PPG on 51.7 % shooting from the field. The former slam dunk champion seems to have gelled in well with the new recruits. That looks to be a great sign for the Bulls, who will look to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

The Chicago Bulls could be one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. That's because they have some terrific match-winners on their roster. With nearly all of their players fit for this game, the Bulls will look to put up a terrific performance against the Pistons on Wednesday.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine had one of the best years of his career in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 27.4 PPG on 50.7% shooting from the field. Despite his efforts, the Bulls did not make it to the playoffs, though. This year, Lavine and the franchise will hope to make it to the postseason, thanks to the stars they recruited during the offseason.

The 26-year-old is highly motivated coming into the campaign, as he was part of the victorious US men's basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He will look to use that experience in the new season and help the Bulls make the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball; G - Zach LaVine; F - Demar DeRozan; F - Patrick Williams; C - Nikola Vucevic.

Detroit Pistons

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons' preseason campaign was marred by injuries. The likes of Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes missed a huge chunk of minutes during the four-game stretch. They will hope to have some of their players back for this game to help them compete against a strong Bulls team.

Detroit's preseason campaign ended on a mixed note, as they won two of their four games. However, they will be coming in high on confidence after registering a 112-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game on Friday. Defeating the Bulls is not going to be an easy task, so the Pistons will need to put their best foot forward to commence their 2021-22 campaign on a winning note.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant continued proving his brilliance with the Pistons, putting in brilliant numbers in the four preseason games. After a glorious summer with Team USA, the 27-year-old will hope for another great year and lead the Pistons into the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Saben Lee; G - Killian Hayes; F - Josh Jackson; F - Jerami Grant; C - Kelly Olynyk.

Bulls vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls look like a team on a mission heading into the 2021-22 season. They have a power-packed team, and have all the tools to register a great campaign.

Their game against the Pistons will be an exciting one to watch. That's because it will give the fans an idea of how coach Billy Donovan plans to operate with the roster he has this year. After registering four wins on the trot in the preseason, the Bulls look in good rhythm. So they could emerge victorious in this Eastern Conference matchup between the two teams.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Pistons game?

Streaming for NBA preseason games is available on the official NBA app. A subscription to this app will give you access to all NBA preseason and regular-season games. The Bulls vs Pistons game will also be telecast on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Detroit.

