Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will head to the Toyota Center to go up against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Both teams are coming into the game on the back of disappointing losses in their previous encounters.
They will be looking for a positive result in this game, especially the Bulls, who are flying in the Eastern Conference.
The Chicago Bulls went into the previous game against the Indiana Pacers high on confidence. But the Pacers shocked the in-form Bulls team as they put on a clinical performance to give Chicago a blowout loss.
Domantas Sabonis secured a 21-point double-double to make things easier for the Pacers as they marched to a 109-77 win on the night.
Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets lost yet another game, this time to the Celtics. Jayson Tatum scored 30 points on the night and clinched the W for Boston. The Rockets currently hold a dismal 1-16 record and are placed 15th in the Western Conference.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Bulls have only reported Patrick Williams out for the game against the Rockets. Javonte Green's status has been updated to probable. Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso are both questionable for Wednesday's encounter.
Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Houston Rockets have reported Kevin Porter Jr. as questionable for the game against the Bulls. Their two-way players, Usman Garuba and Daishen Nix, are ruled out of the game due to G-League commitments.
Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine will both continue on the backcourt for the Bulls. Coby White will start at small forward and DeMar DeRozan will play as the power forward in this game, while Tony Bradley starts at center for the Chicago Bulls.
Houston Rockets
With Kevin Porter Jr. being listed as questionable for the game, the Rockets may give Armoni Brooks a chance to start in the backcourt with Jalen Green. Jae' Sean Tate and Christian Wood will keep positions in the frontcourt, while Daniel Theis starts as center for the Rockets.
Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s
Chicago Bulls
Point Guard - Lonzo Ball, Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine, Small Forward - Coby White, Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan, Center - Tony Bradley
Houston Rockets
Point Guard - Jalen Green, Shooting Guard - Armoni Brooks, Small Forward - Jae ' Sean Tate, Power Forward - Christian Wood, Center - Daniel Theis