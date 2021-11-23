Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will travel to the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets in an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game on Wednesday. Both teams come into this game after defeats in their last encounters.

The in-form Chicago Bulls team suffered a blowout 77-109 loss against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. It was a 67-point performance in the first half from the Pacers that took the game away from the Bulls. They shot only 36.5% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range. The Bulls will hope to learn from that game, and put up a special performance on their next road trip to Houston.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets continued their disastrous 2021-22 campaign with another loss, losing 90-108 against the Boston Celtics. The game was close going into the second half, but the Celtics took control in the third quarter.

They scored 34 points, while only restricting the Rockets to 16. The Rockets have now lost 15 games in a row, and need to get back to winning ways soon to get their stuttering campaign back on track.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 24; 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 25; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. Their latest additions - DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso - have all been very impactful for the team. Although many suspected the team's defense to be weak, that has not been the case, as they have put up some incredible all-around performances.

The defeat to the Pacers was one of the major setbacks this season. However, it will certainly be a great lesson for them for the games coming up.

Facing the Rockets team has not been a tough task for teams, but the Bulls would do well by not taking them lightly. Players like DeRozan and LaVine are having extraordinary campaigns. They will hope to continue their brilliance when they take the floor against the Rockets on Wednesday.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan has been in terrific form this season. He is currently averaging 26.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 4.2 APG while shooting at 48.9% shooting from the field.

DeRozan has been leading the troops extremely well, which is reflecting in the team's record this season. His ability to drain shots from mid-range and take clutch shots has added great value to the team. The 32-year-old will hope to put up another brilliant performance for the Bulls at the Toyota Center on Wednesday.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball; G - Coby White; F - Zach LaVine; F - DeMar DeRozan; C - Tony Bradley.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have had the worst league start for any NBA team this season. They have won just one of their opening 17 games. Despite having some talented youngsters like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., the team has not been able to garner positive results.

Often the team has come close to victories, but defensive lapses cost them a shot at victory. Facing the Chicago Bulls has been extremely tough for every team this season. However, this game is very important for the Rockets, and they should go all guns blazing and try to give a tough fight to the Bulls at home.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets

Christian Wood has been one of the best players for the Rockets in the last two seasons. Last year he was terrific, before an injury derailed his campaign.

Despite his team's struggle this season, Wood has been playing extremely well. He is averaging 15.5 PPG and 11.1 RPG through 17 games this season. The 26-year-old will hope to inspire the team by putting up a special performance, and ending their long losing streak.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Green; G - Eric Gordon; F - Jae' Sean Tate; F - Christian Wood; F - Daniel Theis.

Bulls vs Rockets Match Prediction

RJ Barrett (#9) New York Knicks vs Zach LaVine (#8) of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have one of the best offensive trios in the league. They have also proven that their defense is not too far behind, and with players like Alex Caruso in the mix, they certainly have all the resources to lock up their opposition.

The Bulls, have been extremely difficult to beat this season. Considering their form and the players on their roster, it looks like the Bulls should beat the Raptors on Wednesday.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Rockets game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Bulls vs Rockets game will also be locally telecast on AT&T SportsNet and NBC Sports Chicago.

