Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Match Preview - December 26th, 2020 l NBA Season 2020-21 

The Chicago Bulls are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Season 2020-21 on 26th December. Coming right after Christmas, this matchup may be one of the less anticipated by fans and experts alike but could turn out to be very interesting.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers - NBA Regular Season Game

Date & Time: Friday, December 26th, 2020 - 8:00 PM IST (Saturday, December 27th, 2020 - 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

The Chicago Bulls were incredibly disappointing in their first game of the season, as the franchise got blown out by the Hawks. On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers performed impressively against the Knicks in their first game.

While this may seem cut and dry at first, the talent on both teams could make this a closer game than many may expect.

Chicago Bulls Preview

As previously mentioned, the Chicago Bulls are looking to bounce back from a frankly dismal performance in their first game. And while things may not look so good for the franchise against the Indiana Pacers at first, the team has more than enough talent to come away with a win.

Zach LaVine, although inconsistent at times, has shown All-Star potential and has had several games where he was incredible against some of the best in the league. Coby White and rookie Patrick Williams have also defied expectations of many in the NBA community and could develop into very good players very soon.

In terms of injuries, Thaddeus Young (lower leg) is on a day-to-day basis right now, indicating to it being nothing serious. Still, the star is not expected to feature during this game.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine took significant strides last season and has only become more reliable for the Chicago Bulls as time has gone on.

The 25-year-old is one of the better scorers in the league and averaged an impressive 25.5 points on 45% from the field and 38% from three-point range last season. And so, given his abilities, Zach LaVine is the Chicago Bulls players the Indiana Pacers need to be most wary of during this game.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Tomas Satoransky, F Zach LaVine, F Lauri Markkanen, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have started their NBA season in the best way possible. But, relative to the Knicks, the Chicago Bulls could turn out to be a tougher challenge.

However, with that said, the Pacers are more talented than many in the NBA community realize. With the likes of T.J. Warren and Domantas Sabonis among their ranks, this is a franchise that could wreak havoc in the eastern conference of the NBA.

Jeremy Lamb (knee), Brian Bowen II (knee), and Goga Bitadze (ankle) are out with major injuries, and are not expected to feature during this clash, for the franchise.

Key Player - Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladpo

After coming back from what was a devastating injury, Victor Oladipo is starting to regain his ability to play at a superstar level in the league. The 28-year-old is a very crafty player who can create for himself and others.

He is also very good at driving to the basket and has soft touch around the rim. Add that to the fact that his shooting from deep has started to reach elite levels, and the Chicago Bulls have the Indiana Pacers player they need to be the most worried about during this matchup.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Victor Oladipo, F T.J. Warren, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers

This game could go either way. If the head coach Billy Donovan can make Chicago Bulls' play to their full potential during this game, the franchise could cause an upset and steal the win away from their opposition.

That said, the Indiana Pacers have far too much talent on their roster. Given that they are a franchise that even the best teams in the league struggle against, the Pacers here are most likely to return truimphant from this regular season match-up.

Where to watch Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers?

In USA, this game will be locally broadcasted on the Fox Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

