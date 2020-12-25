NBA News: John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins facing a 7-day quarantine for the Houston Rockets after contact tracing

The Houston Rockets were set to play the OKC Thunder on the 23rd of December, 2020. But fans later found that the game had been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests for Rockets personnel. As bad as that is, it only gets worse for the franchise. In this edition of NBA news, we will be covering the latest on this situation.

Rockets guard James Harden will be required to isolate until Friday and continue to test negative for the coronavirus before being cleared to return to play, sources tell ESPN. He should be available to play Saturday vs Blazers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2020

There is a lot to unpack here. Let's begin.

NBA News: Several players, including John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, could potentially have to enter a 7-day quarantine for the Houston Rockets

John Wall

As reported by an NBA insider recently, several Houston Rockets players will likely be forced to enter a 7-day quarantine at the very least. Among these players are the franchise's dynamic duo of newcomers, DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall.

Eric Gordon has also had to go into quarantine due to what contact tracing found. Due to so many players potentially being out, the Houston Rockets don't have enough players to attend games for some time and could see several more games postponed.

The Rockets have several players — including John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and possibly more — currently facing seven-day quarantine per NBA contact tracing protocol, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 25, 2020

Additionally, James Harden is also out due to going against the NBA's protocols and has been fined heavily for the same as well.

Overall, this is a terrible situation for the Houston Rockets, to say the least right now. And many will feel sympathetic towards not only the organization in general, but also for John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins in particular.

The duo was coming back from long-term injuries, and neither player had played in almost two years. Yet, both players looked impressive in their returns, quickly becoming fan favorites as well.

However, due to the recent news, fans of the Houston Rockets, as well as the whole NBA community in general, will have to wait before they can see the stars once again.

