Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 2, 2025

The Chicago Bulls hit the road to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday for their third encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Pacers are 2-0 against the Bulls in their ongoing season series.

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The Bulls-Pacers matchup on Sunday is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

The game will be televised locally on FDSIN and CHSN. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (+360) vs Pacers (-440)

Spread: Bulls (+9.5) vs Pacers (-9.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o243.5) / -110 (u243.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers Preview

The Chicago Bulls are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 24-36 record and have won three of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 125-115 overtime home win against the Toronto Raptors on the road on Friday.

Josh Giddey led the Bulls' victory charge with his double-double performance of 19 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and a block. Coby White led their scoring with 24 points in the game.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers stand fifth in the East with a 33-25 record. They have won five of their previous 10 outings and are coming off a 125-120 road loss against the Miami Heat on Friday. Pascal Siakam led their losing effort in the game with 36 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Chicago has seven players listed on their injury report ahead of the upcoming contest with Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu listed as out. Kevin Heurter is listed as questionable while Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, and Coby White are probable to play.

The Bulls will likely use a starting lineup of Josh Giddey (PG), Lonzo Ball (SG), Coby White (SF), Matas Buzelis (PF) and Zach Collins (C).

Meanwhile, Indiana will be without Bennedict Mathurin for the game. The Pacers are expected to line up with Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Aaron Nesmith (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C).

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers Betting Tips

Coby White is expected to record under 22.5 points in the contest. He is averaging 18.2 points this season and recorded 19 points in both previous encounters against the Pacers this season.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam could record under 8.5 rebounds. He is averaging 7.3 rebounds this season and has recorded under the line in six of his last eight outings. Siakam also recorded under the mark in both previous meetings against the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers Prediction

The Pacers are highly favored to get back on the winning track with a convincing home victory against the Bulls on Sunday.

