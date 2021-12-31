Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - December 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will head over to Indiana to face off against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 31st.

The Chicago Bulls will head into this game on the back of a 131-117 win against the Atlanta Hawks. With back-to-back wins against the Hawks, the Bulls have managed to develop a winning streak of five games. They are now 22-10 on the season.

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, lost their last game against the Charlotte Hornets by a 108-116 scoreline. With their second loss in a row, the Pacers find themselves at 14-21 on the season.

The Chicago Bulls came out as victors in the last matchup between the two teams. With the series tied at one apiece, the Bulls will look to take advantage on the road as the Indiana Pacers try to snap their losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture - Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, December 31st, 2021; 3:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 1st, 2022; 1:30 AM IST.)

Venue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

Coming off their latest win against the Atlanta Hawks at home, the Chicago Bulls have managed to extend their win streak to five games, barring the two games that were postponed.

The Bulls have seen a large number of their players out of action due to the COVID outbreak around the league. While Zach LaVine, Javonte Green and Coby White were among the noteworthy returns, the Chicago Bulls saw a key player in Lonzo Ball sidelined due to health and safety protocols.

But even in the absence of Ball, the Bulls have looked like a solid side. With the scoring punch provided by LaVine paired with the reliable star-caliber presence of DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls look like a tough side to beat as they head into their last matchup of the year.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan in action for the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan will be a key player for the Chicago Bulls in this game against the Indiana Pacers.

Given the current form of the Bulls' star, DeMar DeRozan looks set to have an All-Star caliber season with the Chicago Bulls. Coming off a 20-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks, DeRozan played a key role as a scorer for the side.

With Zach LaVine being the primary firestarter for the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan's playing style almost functions as an opposite to LaVine's. But with a trio of DeRozan, LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls have one of the finest offensive rotations in the NBA.

Heading into the game against Indiana, DeRozan will have every opportunity to dominate on the scoring front. With Malcolm Brogdon out of the rotation, the Indiana Pacers lost one of their best defenders. The gap left in the defense should be enough to allow DeRozan and LaVine to capitalize.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Coby White | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

Indiana Pacers Preview

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, are struggling to find an answer to their roster issues. With head coach Rick Carlisle returning from medical protocols, the Pacers will look to establish some balance. However, they will see some of their key players sidelined ahead of this game.

Following the loss against the Charlotte Hornets, the Indiana Pacers saw Chris Duarte join the ranks of their players in health and safety protocols. With Malcolm Brogdon already out of the rotation, the burden of performing for the side fell upon Caris LeVert.

LeVert recorded 27 points for the game to lead Indiana. Domantas Sabonis also provided some significant contributions on the rebounding front, ending with 18 rebounds. However, the Indiana Pacers would come up short on the back of 18 turnovers.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis in action for the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will look to Domantas Sabonis to be their key player in this game against the Chicago Bulls.

The Lithuanian big-man is one of the bright sparks on Indiana's roster. As an immensely gifted player, Sabonis plays the role of the quintessential modern power forward for the Indiana Pacers. Paired with Myles Turner on the frontcourt, the duo are a solid rebounding unit.

Although Sabonis isn't a great defender, his offensive contributions make up for it. Over the course of the last 10 games, Domantas Sabonis has averaged 19.3 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Indiana Pacers.

Facing up against Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls, Sabonis will be key in nullifying the Bulls' big-man so that the Pacers can secure second chance points. Also contributing to the scoring front, the Lithuanian will have to support Caris LeVert.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Caris LeVert | G - Justin Holiday | F - Torrey Craig | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner

Bulls vs Pacers Match Predictions

The Chicago Bulls should emerge as victors in this game against the Indiana Pacers.

Although the Pacers will enjoy a degree of homecourt advantage, their depleted roster will see them face some trouble. The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, are heading into this game on the back of huge wins on red-hot shooting. It's unlikely they will cool off against a shorthanded Indiana side.

Where to watch Bulls vs Pacers game?

The Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Indiana. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 93.5/107.5 The Fan.

