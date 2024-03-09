Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2024

The Chicago Bulls will battle the LA Clippers for the first time this season on Saturday. Chicago, which was swept last season, will be hoping to get their first win against Los Angeles in over a year. The injury-riddled Bulls will try to pull off another upset after stunning the Golden State Warriors 125-122 on Thursday.

LA has four of their superstars on the injury report which could eventually turn out to be a game-changer versus Chicago. Russell Westbrook has been out for a few weeks already due to a fractured hand. James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are in danger of missing the encounter with the Bulls due to their respective injuries.

The ninth-ranked Bulls (31-32) are chasing the Miami Heat (35-28) for the sixth spot and guaranteed playoff berth. Although it’s a nearly impossible task, DeMar DeRozan and his teammates have just been going all-out in games. Another win against an elite team will push them closer to their goal.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Clippers will host the Bulls at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports SoCal and NBC Sports Chicago are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can listen to SiriusXM, AM 570 KLAC/S:KWKW and 670 The Score to catch the action.

Moneyline: Bulls (+270) vs. Clippers (-340)

Spread: Bulls (+7.5) vs. Clippers (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Bulls (o221.0 -110) vs. Clippers u221.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers: Game preview

The Chicago Bulls are 3-1 in March and they have been winning games by stepping up on both ends of the floor. DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Coby White have taken turns carrying the team with ample support from the unheralded second-stringers. They will have to sustain their performance on both ends of the floor to try and extend their winning streak to four.

The LA Clippers will be an entirely different team if Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden are unable to play. Without them, one could easily argue that LA is a lottery team. If the team’s superstars are out, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, Terance Mann and others will have to significantly play well to defend their home court.

The Clippers, however, will have the advantage if two out of the three injured players are cleared to play. Regardless of who is available or not, they will have to play hard against their in-form opponents.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers: Starting lineups

SF - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic, PG - Coby White, SG - Alex Caruso and SG - Ayo Dosunmu will start for the Bulls.

James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will get their customary slots in the starting five if they are cleared to play. If not, Ty Lue could have C - Ivica Zubac, SG - Terance Mann, SG - Norman Powell, C - Daniel Theis and SG - Amir Coffey.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers: Betting tips

DeMar DeRozan has a 23.5 over/under points prop. “Deebo” is averaging 26.8 PPG on 55.6% shooting in March for the Chicago Bulls. He lit up the Warriors for 33 points two nights ago. The in-form veteran guard could have another big night, particularly if both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out. He is likely scoring over his over/under points prop.

Kawhi Leonard gets a 25.5 over/under points prop if he’s cleared to play versus the Bulls. “The Claw” is putting up 25.8 PPG this month but hasn’t been quite effective with his shots. He did have 28 points against the Houston Rockets, several of them late in the game. Leonard is not in his best form but if he plays, he is likely getting past his points prop.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers: Prediction

The Chicago Bulls are a known quantity with DeRozan, Vucevic and White leading the way. They will play hard and will push their opponents. How the LA Clippers will perform without their superstars remain uncertain. If all three are inactive, the Bulls could roll to another victory. If one or two of them are cleared to play, Chicago could lose but likely cover the spread.