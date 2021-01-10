Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - January 10, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to face the LA Clippers for an East vs. West match-up on Sunday.

The Clippers lost their last game to the Golden State Warriors and will be hoping to get back on track to maintain the third spot in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have lost their past two games, including a heartbreaking, two-point loss to the LA Lakers in their last match-up.

The two teams are working out some issues early in the year, but both rosters are full of talented players with tons of potential.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, January 10th, 2021, 4 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls v Portland Trail Blazers

The Chicago Bulls are staying in LA after suffering a hard-fought loss to the Lakers and will be right back at the Staples Center for a match-up with the LA Clippers on Sunday.

The Bulls have been getting big performances from their young stars but have been unable to close out games against good teams. They bring a 4-6 overall record into Sunday's game and sit in 12th place on the Eastern Conference standings.

A win for the Chicago Bulls against the LA Clippers would be a huge statement for a team that seems to be on the brink of explosion. Bulls fans have not seen their team in the playoffs since 2017 and would certainly enjoy a trip to the bubble this season.

Key Player - Coby White

Coby White has been unstoppable lately, scoring 94 points in his last four games. He is leading the Chicago Bulls in assists with 5.5 per game and also averages 18.1 points per game.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard has explosive speed and can finish with great skill around the rim.

If Coby White can have another solid night against the top-tier defending of Patrick Beverley, the Bulls may be able to outlast the Clippers.

Coby White at it again. game-high 29 points and counting. pic.twitter.com/NUYquI2KxE — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 7, 2021

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Patrick Williams, F Otto Porter Jr., C Wendell Carter Jr.

LA Clippers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers suffered a tough 10-point loss to the Golden State Warriors in their previous game, falling to 6-4 on the season. They have been playing well on the offensive end, scoring 100 or more points in all but one of their first ten games.

LA Clippers' stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been performing well, but the team as a whole has been unable to stay strong for 48 minutes.

Point guard Patrick Beverley has been stepping up his game this season and remains one of the league's toughest defenders.

Kawhi Leonard postgame, on Pat Beverley's performance tonight:



"It was great. He was pushing the pace in transition, getting into the paint. Also crashing those offensive rebounds to give us extra attempts. He was playing hard."



You can tell he really enjoys playing with him — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) January 6, 2021

The Clippers currently rest in third place of the Western Conference and will need to keep the Lakers and Suns within reach moving forward.

The LA Clippers must leave their troubles behind them and direct their focus on the young, talented Chicago Bulls.

Key Player - Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley takes a lot of pride in his defensive prowess and puts it on display every time he steps on the court.

He has averaged 25.5 minutes per game as the Clippers' point guard, running the offense with speed and efficiency.

Pat Beverley with the tough defense! #ClipperNation



We're going down to the wire on TNT. pic.twitter.com/M0wssfpj0k — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2019

This season, Beverley is averaging only 8.7 points per game but has shown the ability to drop 20 points or more when he heats up.

Beverley is most valuable on defense, and his matchup with Coby White could be the deciding factor in Sunday's game

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Bulls vs Clippers Prediction

The LA Clippers have been very unpredictable this season, having a great showing one day and falling apart the next. The Chicago Bulls have not had a very exciting start either but have been showing signs of life lately.

I predict a very close battle, but due to their experienced and talented roster, I give the advantage to the LA Clippers in this match-up.

I expect the Clippers to earn their seventh victory over the Bulls on Sunday and inch closer to the top spot in the West.

Where to watch Bulls vs Clippers

Locally, the game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports San Diego and NBC Sports Chicago. NBA fans can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.