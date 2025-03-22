Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 22, 2025

The LA Lakers will aim for consistency while also looking to preserve player health as they host the Chicago Bulls at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Unlike the visitors who will likely have to take the play-in to secure a playoff berth, the Purple and Gold are cinch to make the postseason sitting fourth in a stacked Western Conference.

While LA has been racking up wins, an unforgiving schedule and injuries to their key starters sees them in a tricky spot. It doesn't help that their upcoming series of games are all against potential playoff contenders and they will need to stay in the top five to earn homecourt advantage while also actively avoiding teams like the Denver Nuggets who have been their kryptonite in the past.

The Bulls, in the meantime, have embraced their rebuild and have been surprisingly decent, winning six of their last 10 games. They come off a convincing 128-116 win against the Sacramento Kings and now have their previous superstars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Coby White and Nikola Vucevic remain vital cogs in their unit, while the likes of Matas Buzelis, Kevin Huerter, and Tre Jones have injected a fair bit of momentum with their energy and hustle.

Chicago is still one of those teams the Lakers cannot afford to take lightly, especially with seeding on the line. They hit the road for a four-game East Coast trip which includes their second skirmish against the Bulls, but they also face a string of stern opponents in the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers.

LeBron James and Rui Hachimura's availability will be in focus for LA with both players listed day-to-day. Earlier, reports indicated that both stars were likely to take the floor on Saturday, and the focus along with maintaining momentum will be easing the duo into the lineup and shake off the rust.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on SportsNet LA and CHSN. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Chicago Bulls +9.5 o233.5 (-114) +372 LA Lakers -9.5 u233.5 (-110) -490

Note: Odds are subject to change close to tip-off.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers Preview

The Chicago Bulls have a balanced offense with Coby White and Kevin Huerter. They are sixth in the league in scoring offense averaging 116.7 points per game and 110.8 points per 100 possessions. They are 16th in field goal offense averaging 46.5% from the field and 12th in 3-point offense, swishing 36.4% of their 3s.

The Lakers are 19th in scoring offense with 112.8 points per game and 112.7 points per 100 possessions. They are 9th in FG offense with 47.8% and 16th in beyond-the-arc offense with 35.9%. The team is 9th in the NBA in scoring defense, allowing 111.4 points per game and 110.3 points per 100 possessions. Chicago are the near-bottom conceding 119.8 points per game and 112.9 points per 100 possessions (28th).

Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle injury management), and Jarred Vanderbilt (right groin strain) are listed as probable. LeBron James (left groin strain), Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy), and Gabe Vincent (left knee injury management) are questionable.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Jordan Goodwin/Rui Hachimura PF Dorian Finney-Smith/LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball (left wrist sprain) and Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder surgery). Starting duo Tre Jones (left midfoot sprain) is questionable and Kevin Huerter (right thumb sprain) is listed as probable.

Position Player PG Josh Giddey SG Coby White SF Kevin Huerter PF Matas Buzelis C Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

Coby White comes into the contest with an o/u of -112/-115 on points. Josh Giddey is -114/-114 on points and rebounds. For the Lakers, LeBron James is -110/-128 on points, and Luka Doncic is -114/-105 on points and assists.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers Prediction

The Bulls come off a win and that will be an encouraging sign for a side still looking to bag a playoff spot in the East. The Lakers need to now make sure their juggling act between health and performance works to their benefit. The hosts have the necessary firepower and if they can combat the Bulls' offense, this contest will be in their bag. Take the Lakers for the win on Saturday.

