Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - January 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for some NBA action, as the LA Lakers look to get back to winning ways when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday at the Staples Center.

In their last outing, the Lakers' four-game winning streak was snapped by the San Antonio Spurs 118-109. The two sides met for the third time this season, with LA besting the Spurs in the first two games.

LeBron James registered a team-high of 27 points to go with 12 assists and six rebounds. Anthony Davis chipped in with 23 points, ten rebounds and three blocks. The superstar duo will look to turn things around quickly and could help launch a new winning streak of the defending champions against the Bulls on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls fell to the Sacramento Kings 128-124 in their previous matchup. The game saw Zach LaVine fill up the stat sheet with 32 points, converting 13 of 24 field goals and collecting seven rebounds. However, the real star of the night was Bulls guard Coby White, who registered a career-high 36 points, making 15 of 23 attempts from the floor.

Both the LA Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be hungry for a win in what could be a high scoring affair.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 8th, 2021 10:00 PM ET. (Saturday 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

LA Lakers Preview

To say that the LA Lakers' front office was active this off-season would be an understatement. The LA Lakers made some big moves, bringing in a few new pieces to their ensemble, who could need some game-time to fit into their new roles.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in his new campaign and could do better as the season progresses. Montrezl Harrell is looking more aggressive at the offensive end, averaging 12 points and seven boards in nine games so far.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso, who played efficient basketball for the LA Lakers in last season's NBA playoffs, remain with the franchise for another shot at the title.

Key Player - LeBron James

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers enter this contest off a loss but don't have too many worries at the moment. They remain primed for one of their better regular seasons and continue to be the favorites to win their second NBA championship in as many campaigns.

The decisive factor for the LA Lakers' successful postseason will be the walking legend Lebron James. He is the ultimate player and has time and time again proven to lead his side to the NBA Finals with his sheer will and dedication. With Anthony Davis by his side, the LA Lakers are a formidable unit and look good for another title.

LA Lakers' Predicted Lineup

G LeBron James, G Dennis Schroder, F Kyle Kuzma, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls come into this matchup with four wins and five losses. They are currently in tenth position in the East and will look to improve their season record with a win on Friday.

The young Bulls team has shown promise and have All-Star caliber players who have put up some big performances lately. Zach LaVine has been on fire, and the Sophomore Coby White continues to improve his averages from last season.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls with 24 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in nine games this season. He is followed by Coby White, who has tallied 18.6 points, 5.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 34 minutes per game.

36 points | 15-23 FG | 7 assists | 0 turnovers



Coby White was incredible pic.twitter.com/MUQaDNMMdF — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 7, 2021

However, the Chicago Bulls will continue to be short-handed, as Lauri Markkanen and Tomas Satoransky (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) remain out of the squad. Small forward Chandler Hutchison and Ryan Arcidiacono are out with injuries as well.

Key Player - Coby White

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls

The 20-year-old Coby White is coming off his best performance in the NBA. He played an encouraging ball-game, as he dropped 36 points to go with seven assists and three rebounds.

Even though the Bulls lost the game, White gave them a reason to be excited about. He shot 65.2% from the field, converting 15 of 23 shots from the floor.

For the season, Coby White is shooting 42% from the field and a solid 85.7% from the free-throw line. However, his three-point shooting average (37.3%) has room for improvement.

Chicago Bulls' Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F P. Williams, F O Porter, C Wendell Carter Jr..

Bulls vs Lakers Match Prediction

While the Chicago Bulls have many exciting players who have put up dazzling performances of late, they lack the fortitude of holding their nerves against a juggernaut like the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers are the favorites to win this NBA matchup, as they are playing at home. However, the battle between LeBron James and Anthony Davis against Zach LaVine and Coby White could be one to watch out for.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Lakers game?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports Chicago. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.