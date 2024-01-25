Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers: starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 25, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers matchup is set to take place on Thursday, Jan. 25, as part of the seven-game program by the NBA. This is the second time that both teams face each other, and the Bulls were able to pick up the win in their first encounter with the Lakers on Dec. 20, 2023, with the final score of 124-108.

Both below .500 teams are coming off tough losses and wish to get back on their winning rhythm. The Lakers carry a record of 22-23, while the Bulls come in this game owning a 21-24 card.

Injuries for Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers

The Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers game is a classic NBA matchup, but both teams will miss a few stars and rotation players in their upcoming encounter. Here is a list of injuries for the Bulls and the Lakers as they prepare for their inter-conference matchup.

Chicago Bulls injuries for Jan. 25

Starting swingman Zach LaVine is expected to be out along with Torrey Craig in this upcoming battle with the LA Lakers. Both are expected to heal fully from their injuries by February. Lonzo Ball is also on the list and won't see action until next season.

Patrick Williams is marked as probable, and the team doctors will decide whether to play him right before game time.

Player Status Injury Patrick Williams Probable Ankle Zach LaVine Out - Early Feb Ankle Torrey Craig Out - Late Feb Heel Lonzo Ball Out for season Knee

LA Lakers injuries for Jan. 25

The LA Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis listed as questionable. James was a late-game scratch in their previous matchup, while Davis was able to suit up. The team doctors will evaluate both come game time.

Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent are already not expected to be playing, as both players are still nursing their respective injuries.

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Achilles LeBron James Questionable Ankle Cam Reddish Out Ankle Gabe Vincent Out - Late Feb Knee

Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Chicago Bulls predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 25

The Bulls are short on rotation with Zach LaVine out and Patrick Williams a game-time decision. Dalen Terry has been elevated to starter status, and he should do so again while LaVine is out. Alex Caruso also has been the team's starting shooting guard.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Coby White Ayo Dosunmu *Lonzo Ball SG Alex Caruso Jevon Carter SF DeMar DeRozan *Zach LaVine PF Dalen Terry Terry Taylor *Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Andre Drummond Adama Sanogo

LA Lakers predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 25

If LeBron James and Anthony Davis do not play, below is what the team's rotation should look like. Rui Hachimura has started in place of James, and he should be joined by Christian Wood if Davis becomes a last-minute scratch. D'Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince and Austin Reaves should round up the starting five.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Skylar Mays *Gabe Vincent SG Austin Reaves Jalen Hood-Schifino *Cam Reddish SF Taurean Prince Max Christie *LeBron James PF Rui Hachimura Jarred Vanderbilt *Anthony Davis C Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers?

The Lakers will host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time, while the television broadcast will follow through on Spectrum SportsNet and NBCSCH+.

An online livestream of the matchup is available through an NBA League Pass subscription and FuboTV.

