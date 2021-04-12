Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls visit FedExForum on Monday to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Originally scheduled to meet on January 27, the matchup got postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Grizzlies and Bulls face off twice this week, with their second game scheduled for Friday. Both teams are coming off consecutive losses and looking to regain their rhythm at the expense of the other.

The Grizzlies are 26-25 for the season and find themselves in eighth spot in the Western Conference, while the Bulls are struggling to enter the play-in tournament as they sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 22-30 record.

According to ESPN's Power Index, the Grizzlies are 55-45 favorites to win the game, but the matchups look fairly even on paper. Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine certainly have the potential to beat this Grizzlies team.

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report

Chicago Bulls

Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls boast a majorly healthy roster against the Indiana Pacers tonight.

The only player on the injury report is Garrett Temple, who has been sidelined for the seventh straight game due to a hamstring injury. He is listed as doubtful for the game against the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have shown grit and resilience this season. They have dealt with a host of injuries and are yet to hold a playoff spot. The Grizzlies have listed a few names in the injury report.

De'Anthony Melton has missed the last four games in a row and is doubtful for this game too as he recovers from a leg injury.

Justise Winslow missed the first 25 games of the season and after making his return and playing for 16 games, he is now injured again. He has missed the last eight games for the Grizzlies while recovering from a thigh injury. Jontay Porter is questionable for the game due to a knee injury.

Finally, Jaren Jackson Jr. is yet to make an appearance this season as he recovers from a knee injury. He is reportedly expected to miss a few more weeks and make his return sometime around the end of April.

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will feature the same lineup that they've been using for the past few games. All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic will retain their positions as shooting guard and center respectively.

Tomas Satoransky is expected to play point guard in the backcourt with LaVine. Rookie Patrick Williams will be the small forward and Thaddeus Young will be the power forward.

Coby White and Lauri Markannen will be the team's backup players off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies

Facing injuries to several players, the Memphis Grizzlies will retain their lineup from the last game. Ja Morant will start as point guard with Grayson Allen joining him in the backcourt.

Dillon Brooks will be the small forward as he leads the team in steals and averages the second-highest points. Kyle Anderson will be the power forward for the team and finally, the starting center will be Jonas Valanciunas.

Put respeck on @JValanciunas's name please. — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 12, 2021

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Tomas Satoransky | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Patrick Williams | Power Forward - Thaddeus Young | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Kyle Anderson | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

