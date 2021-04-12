Player in Focus: Zach LaVine and his journey so far with the Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2020-21

During his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Zach LaVine was best known for his thunderous dunks. The two-time back-to-back dunk contest champion, LaVine, is arguably one of the best dunkers of all time and has often been compared with dunk legends Tracy McGrady, Kobe Byrant and Vince Carter.

Zach LaVine was drafted 13th overall by the Timberwolves in the 2015 NBA Draft and then traded to the Chicago Bulls after three seasons.

LaVine's first year with the team was an injury-riddled one, as he played just 24 games in the 2017-18 season. In his next two seasons with the Bulls, he averaged nearly 25 points per game, and his assists and rebounding numbers steadily went up while his efficiency increased as well.

Zach LaVine recently dropped 50 points against the Atlanta Hawks, which included 39 in the first half. In the process, he became just the third player to score 30+ points in the first half of a game in 20 years.

Despite tonight's loss, Zach LaVine balled out:



-50 PTS

-7/12 3PM

-8 REB



Certified hooper. pic.twitter.com/rH5t3qZ3RH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2021

Role with the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine with the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine plays the role of a shooting guard at the Chicago Bulls. He developed an interest in basketball after watching Michael Jordan in the movie Space Jam and then modelled his game after his childhood idol, Kobe Bryant.

LaVine originally played point guard in high school and college (UCLA), where he was the primary ball-handler and running the offense.

Zach LaVine often brings the ball up the court for the Bulls. He has played a combo-guard role before, but many believe his talents don't lie in facilitating the offense but rather getting the team a bucket.

His assist numbers have gone up every year, and he has developed decent playmaking aptitude, which helps his team when his shots aren't falling or when he gets double-teamed.

Season so far

Zach LaVine is having a career-best season this campaign. He is averaging 27.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, which are all career-best tallies. LaVine is also shooting at a career-best 51% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc while making 85% of his free throws.

In 50 games this campaign, LaVine has playing the most minutes - 35.1 - he has ever played. He is attempting nearly 20 shots and making half of them while attempting at least eight threes every outing. He gets to the charity stripe 3-4 times in a game, and although drawing fouls isn't his forte, he is certainly improving in that aspect as well.

LaVine has had 40 20+ point games, 19 30+ point games and four 40+ point games this season.

Zach LaVine over the last 7 games:



34.7 PPG

6.3 RPG

4.7 APG

52 FG%

51 3P%



The numbers he is putting up this season is insane. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/OvpWPC639E — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 20, 2021

Zach LaVine earned his first-ever NBA All-Star selection this year. Although he believes he deserved it last year as well, he has taken his game to a higher level this season to get an undeniable spot in the All-Star roster.

He scored 13 points in the 2021 NBA All-Star game, along with three steals, three assists and four rebounds.

Zach LaVine appreciation post.



All-star potential this season 🗣 pic.twitter.com/cc9mVQHndu — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) December 22, 2020

Many analysts have called him a superstar in the making. However, LaVine has not yet faced the pressure of competing for a championship and hasn't featured in playoff action as well.

Although this season has not been a title-contending one for the Chicago Bulls, that narrative could change following the addition of Nikola Vucevic, which means LaVine could be seen in postseason action sooner rather than later.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Zach LaVine warms up before facing the Portland Trail Blazers.

Just like his idols, Hall of Famers Bryant and Jordan, Zach LaVine has a variety of moves in his arsenal.

He can dunk like the best of them, but his outside shot is impressive as well. He sunk 13 threes against the Hornets in 2019, and his shooting efficiency has increased every year. LaVine shot 34% from the three-point range in his rookie season, a figure which is now up to 42%.

He can get in the lane, drive and kick, lay it up or dunk it down. Once he gets into his rhythm, he can pull out all the stops to get a win for his team. Although extremely skilled, Zach LaVine has a penchant to playing 'hero ball', which often disrupts the flow of offense, and defenses can stagnate around him.

LaVine tends to struggle with turnovers and gets put to the task when double-teamed, as opposition teams often anticipate his moves. He certainly has a lot to learn, and although his passing numbers have improved, he isn't championship-ready just yet.

Analysts have criticized Zach LaVine's defense ever since he came into the league. He is often defensively unaware and gets lost in defensive switches and pick-and-rolls.

However, this season, LaVine has stepped up on the other side of the floor as well. He has improved his on-ball defense, and although his steal numbers aren't the same, he is playing better team defense.

Zach LaVine's on-ball defense deserves credit.



•Gets around screen & cuts off drive, forces LeVert's iso left into crowd.

•Stays in position to pressure finish, rips ball loose.

•Slides feet to stay in front of LeVert on path to rim, slows him down for weak-side to clean up. pic.twitter.com/dKghdTItbl — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) April 7, 2021

LaVine is developing every aspect of his game steadily and is well on his way to becoming the superstar everyone expects him to be.

Expectations from Zach LaVine going forward

Zach LaVine has had an impressive campaign with the Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine has the potential to be the leading scorer on a championship roster. He can certainly lead a team to a playoff run in the near future but has to elevate his game to a much higher level if the Chicago Bulls intend to beat the top teams in the East.

Another major aspect of his game LaVine needs to improve is elevating those around him. It's not just assists, as he has improved in that regard, but he needs to improve his overall offensive awareness. Jordan or Bryant didn't win because they were only bucket-getters; they also knew which decision to make at the right time.

Acting as a decoy for other players or drawing double-teams to make the most accurate read-and-pass, superstars Stephen Curry and James Harden are known for these attributes. Zach LaVine needs to improve his overall production at the offensive end because just getting buckets will not possibly cut it.

The Chicago Bulls are tenth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 22-30 record on the season. They are on the cusp of a play-in spot, and if they manage to maintain or improve their game, Zach LaVine could make his postseason this campaign.