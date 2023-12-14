Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 14, 2023

The Chicago Bulls (9-16) will face the Miami Heat (14-10) on Thursday, December 14. Chicago is on a two-game losing streak, having lost to the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks. Miami, however, has won its last two games and will be looking to add a third.

After a sluggish start, the Bulls have spent most of the season in the media limelight. They are heavily expected to enter a rebuild before the February 8 trade deadline. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso are all viewed as potential trade candidates. Miami, on the other hand, is viewed as a buyer, as it looks to shore up its rotation.

The Chicago Bulls will enter the game against the Miami Heat without Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, and potentially without Alex Caruso. As such, the Bulls will be facing an uphill battle to get a favorable result against Erik Spolestra's team.

The Heat will likely be without Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who are both dealing with injuries. Yet, Miami's offensive and defensive system is built to succeed regardless of who enters the lineup, as we've seen in recent weeks.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Projected starting lineups

The Miami Heat's starting five could look like this: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Orlando Robinson.

Lowry and Butler will provide the Heat with veteran leadership, while Robinson's movement shooting will be a significant weapon on the perimeter. However, without Adebayo and Herro, Miami will be lacking half-court playmaking.

The Chicago Bulls' starting five could look like this: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, and Nikola Vucevic.

White has been playing some of the best basketball of his career recently and will look to continue that trend. DeRozan and Vucevic will be the two veteran leaders who will look to keep the Bulls focused throughout the contest.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Betting tips

DeMar DeRozan has scored over 23.5 points in five of his last 10 games. He's -115 to score over 23.5 against the Miami Heat and -122 on the under.

Coby White has scored over 20.5 points in seven of his last 10 outings. He's -105 on the over and -113 on the under heading into the contest against Miami.

White has also scored over 3.5 threes in eight of his last 10 outings. The bookies have him as -135 on the over and +110 on the under for Thursday's contest against the Heat.

Nikola Vucevic has secured over 11.5 rebounds in four of his last 10 games. He is -104 on the over against Miami and -110 on the under.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Prediction

The Miami Heat are slight favorites heading into their game against the Chicago Bulls. They're a -6 on the spread (-108) and -240 on the money line. Jimmy Butler's presence is likely a big reason why Miami is favored, as his skillset and relentlessness will be key to the Heat adding another win to their season tally.

However, Coby White has been great for the Bulls and could prove to be a swing factor. Still, Chicago will need Alex Caruso healthy and in the rotation if they want to match the Heat's intensity and physicality. Miami should win this game, but the Bulls won't be an easy out.