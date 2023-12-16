Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 16, 2023

The Chicago Bulls (10-16) and Miami Heat (14-11) will face off for the second time in three days. The Bulls recorded a win in their December 14 contest against Erik Spoelstra's team with a 124-116 scoreline. Now, Miami will be looking to get their own back by earning a win in what is an immediate rematch.

Since Zach LaVine went down with an injury, Chicago has looked like a cohesive unit on both sides of the floor. Coby White's performances have been a welcomed boost to the struggling Eastern Conference franchise. Miami, on the other hand, has been missing the on-ball creation of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who have been missing due to injury.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Chicago Bulls (10-16) vs. Miami Heat (14-11)

Date and Time: Dec. 16, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Preview

The Miami Heat will be without Bam Adebayo (hip,) Dru Smith (ACL sprain) and Tyler Herro (ankle) when they face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, December 16. Nikola Jovic is questionable due to an ankle sprain. However, Josh Richardson is cleared to play and could provide some half-court playmaking if he's in the Heat's rotation.

Chicago is missing Lonzo Ball (knee) and Zach LaVine (foot), while Alex Caruso is questionable with an ankle sprain. However, the Bulls will have enough of their primary rotation available to feel confident heading into their rematch against the Heat. Coby White and DeMar DeRozan can provide playmaking and scoring, while Nikola Vucevic can spread the floor and control the glass.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Projected starting lineups

The Miami Heat's starting five could look like this: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Orlando Robinson.

Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler will be the focal points of Miami's offense. Orlando Robinson continues to improve and impress in the middle of the court and could have a big role to play against the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls' starting five could look like this: Coby White, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls have enough scoring, playmaking and rebounding to give the Heat significant problems in the half-court. The key will be limiting Miami's transition offense.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Betting tips

Coby White is -115 to score under 22.5 points. Over his last five games, White is averaging 25.8 points and has been thriving in a bigger role during LaVine's absence.

DeMar DeRozan is -115 to score under 23.5 points. The veteran mid-range savant is averaging 22.3 points per game over the first quarter of the season and is shooting 43.7% from the field.

Duncan Robinson is one of the best movement shooters in the NBA. He's -120 to score under 3.5 threes against the Chicago Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic is -109 to secure under 11.5 rebounds against the Heat. The veteran big man is currently averaging 10.6 boards per game.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Prediction

The Miami Heat enters their contest against the Chicago Bulls as slight favorites. They're -5 on the spread (-108) and -196 on the money line. However, without Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, they could struggle to break down Chicago's half-court defense. As such, Erik Spoelstra's team will need to push the pace and make the most out of their early offensive sets.

The Chicago Bulls have been on somewhat of a resurgence in the past week or two. Another win over the Heat will boost the team's confidence and likely see White move one step closer to cementing his role in the starting lineup.